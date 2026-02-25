Enrichment Session 4: 4/13/26 - 5/29/26

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In this engaging class, students learn Persian (Farsi) through songs, music, and folk traditions, providing a fun introduction to Iranian culture while mastering the language. The curriculum incorporates mindful, sensory, Montessori, and hands-on art activities to make learning Persian both interactive and enjoyable. The Persian alphabet is taught using innovative methods to keep children interested and motivated.
Play non-competitive football while learning the basic skills and rules of the game: such as offense, defense, throwing, catching, alignment. Using different skills and drills to help build a positive football environment.
Animal lovers unite! Students are invited to discover how to care for furry, scaly, and feathered friends in this fun and educational class! This hands-on class introduces students to basic animal anatomy, common pet care practices, and the tools veterinarians use during basic animal checkups!
Continues from Session 3
Join Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook as we journey to Neverland in this class for young performers (Grades TK-2). Students will learn beloved classics, including “Never Never land” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “I Gotta Crow”! This 10-week class includes introductory training in acting, singing and dancing so students gain confidence and stage presence! All students will perform in a final 'concert-style' performance for their friends and families in the ECES auditorium on Monday, April 27th.
Looking for a full-scale production class for your older students? Jubilee's studio space is only ONE BLOCK from ECES! Please visit welcometojubilee.com for class info.
About Jubilee!
Founded by two Encino Charter parents (Morgan Smith and April Wish), Jubilee Theatre, LLC was created in 2024 to bring theatre to kids and adults in the West Valley. Jubilee offers musical theatre production classes for kids as well as professional performance opportunities, new works showcases and more for ALL ages.
Students will explore the natural world, acquire tips and tools to spot and track wildlife while camping and on hikes, and learn all about animals’ natural habitats including reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals, and more!
Develop your basketball skills in this fun, educational, and active class! Students will learn the basics for basketball strategies.
We introduce chess to students in a fun and exciting way! For all students and all levels, we teach students to play chess and help them succeed in school by stimulating their problem-solving skills, analytical skills, and critical thinking. Includes exclusive booklets and worksheets.
Students learn how to make figurines, mosaics, multi-media sculptures, and more while exploring the work of famous sculptors such as Jeffrey Koons, Takashi Murakami, and Walter Furlan! This class teaches the principles of sculpture and allows students to experiment with various media in a fun, creative, and engaging environment!
Students immerse themselves in the Spanish language and culture in this engaging class! They use art, storytelling, games, and songs to learn Spanish in a fun and interactive way. This class is great for both new and returning students!
Students will hone in on their shooting, dribbling, passing, defending, and ball control skills! With an emphasis on sportsmanship, teamwork, and character development.
Students dive into the gooey world of slime in this fun and interactive class! This course introduces basic scientific concepts through the creation of different types of slime. They experiment with various ingredients and observe the amazing transformations that occur. This class offers a squishy, stretchy, and educational experience!
Students learn to think outside the box as they develop their own contraptions and inventions! This interactive, STEAM-based class introduces busy creators to the fascinating history of famous inventors while providing opportunities to create, modify, and demonstrate their own designs!
A fan favorite with totally FUN science and nature experiences. With science programs ranging in scope from archeology to zoology, children have the unique opportunity to experience a wide variety of science disciplines, all taught in a highly interactive, educational and engaging fashion. All programs are designed to align with Next Generation Science and meet STEM objectives.
During this material intensive program, our young scientist will work individually and in cooperative teams to learn about science and use science to solve problems. They will be introduced to and work with actual science tools and instruments ie- graduated cylinders, transfer pipettes, Microscale Vacuum Apparatus’s, Van De Graff generators and more.
At the end of each program, each child receives a program summary so the parents know what science concepts were covered and a take-home experiment they can share with family and friends.
**new lessons & activities than previous sessions**
“Get your brick on!” Students learn how to work in teams, solve problems, and create solutions while exploring their creativity in this hands-on class. They build creative projects and engage in fun challenges including the tallest tower, favorite food, and strongest bridge!
Develop your soccer skills in this fun, educational, and non-competitive active class!
Students work collaboratively to develop their own unique 3D printed creations and see them come to life! While exploring CAD software, they are introduced to the technology behind rendering a 3D model. This class builds not only technical design knowledge, but also problem solving, critical thinking, and collaboration skills!
Animal Invasion is a class designed for all animal lovers! Students experience and interact with a variety of amazing creatures, including reptiles, amphibians, mammals, birds, insects, and more. The class features fun activities, games, and, most importantly, plenty of opportunities to learn about animals!
Kids will tantalize their taste buds and have fun with food! Explore different recipes each week including appetizers, snacks, desserts, lunch-style entrees and more! Learn about nutrition, dining etiquette, and cooperation skills in this scrumptious class!
In this hands-on workshop, students engineer robots and explore renewable energy! Each week, students test new ideas by designing, constructing, and experimenting with robots powered by renewable energy sources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and other clean energy technologies.
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