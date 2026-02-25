Enrichment Session 4: 4/13/26 - 5/29/26

Continues from Session 3

Join Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook as we journey to Neverland in this class for young performers (Grades TK-2). Students will learn beloved classics, including “Never Never land” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “I Gotta Crow”! This 10-week class includes introductory training in acting, singing and dancing so students gain confidence and stage presence! All students will perform in a final 'concert-style' performance for their friends and families in the ECES auditorium on Monday, April 27th.

Looking for a full-scale production class for your older students? Jubilee's studio space is only ONE BLOCK from ECES! Please visit welcometojubilee.com for class info.

About Jubilee!

Founded by two Encino Charter parents (Morgan Smith and April Wish), Jubilee Theatre, LLC was created in 2024 to bring theatre to kids and adults in the West Valley. Jubilee offers musical theatre production classes for kids as well as professional performance opportunities, new works showcases and more for ALL ages.