FLAM San Diego

Offered by

FLAM San Diego

Enrollment fees 2025 - 2026 (After September 1st)

Group class enrollment for 1 child or teenager
$200

No expiration

Prices valid from September 1st, 2025

Group class enrollment for 2 children &/or teenagers
$380

No expiration

*Price includes 10% reduction for the 2nd child.

Group class enrollment for 3 children &/or teenagers
$560

No expiration

*Price includes 10% reduction for the 3rd child.

Enrollment for 1 student (private classes only)
$50

No expiration

This covers children, teenagers and adults.

Enrollment for 2 students (private classes only)
$95

No expiration

*Price includes 10% reduction for the 2nd student (of the same family) - children, teenagers and adults.

Enrollment for 3 students (private classes only)
$140

No expiration

*Price includes 20% reduction for the 3rd student - children or teenagers (of the same family).

One group class trial lesson for 1 student
$20

No expiration

1 hour group lesson class only. Does not apply to private lessons.

One group class trial lesson for 2 students
$40

No expiration

1 hour group lesson class only. Does not apply to private lessons.

Enrollment for 1 ADULT (group class)
$50

No expiration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!