Enspire Arts 2026 Extravaganza Raffle Items

Hosted by
About this raffle
Grab this exciting opportunity to own a brand-new guitar, graciously donated by Kennedy Violins! Whether you’re inspired to start a new hobby or continue developing your skills, this beautiful instrument is a wonderful companion for every stage of your musical journey.
The voucher can be used for 1 patient on 1 complete orthodontic treatment from Christine Liu DMD at Portland, OR or Beaverton, OR office locations. No refund for unused amount. Treatment cost and time vary with individual case. Your insurance may help cover up to $3,000 of orthodontic treatment.
Expiration date: 8/28/2026.
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18th 6:30pm-9:00pm
Instructor: Allison Meixell
Location: Elida Art Studio & Gallery 735 NE 6th Ave Camas, WA
$85 per person, MUST HAVE a minimum of 8 participants or session cancels and tickets are refunded.
This Open Group Painting Workshop is a 2.5 hour party at Elida Art Studio in Camas, WA on Wednesday, March 18th, where a pro artist will guide you and guests through the step-by-step process of painting a beautiful cherry blossom art piece. Ticket includes painting materials, instruction, and donation to Enspire Arts. Participants are free to bring wine and goodies to snack on. Suggested that all participants wear clothes that can get messy or bring an apron/smock.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!