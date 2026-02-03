Enspire Arts 2026 Extravaganza Raffle Items

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18th 6:30pm-9:00pm

Instructor: Allison Meixell

Location: Elida Art Studio & Gallery 735 NE 6th Ave Camas, WA

$85 per person, MUST HAVE a minimum of 8 participants or session cancels and tickets are refunded.





This Open Group Painting Workshop is a 2.5 hour party at Elida Art Studio in Camas, WA on Wednesday, March 18th, where a pro artist will guide you and guests through the step-by-step process of painting a beautiful cherry blossom art piece. Ticket includes painting materials, instruction, and donation to Enspire Arts. Participants are free to bring wine and goodies to snack on. Suggested that all participants wear clothes that can get messy or bring an apron/smock.