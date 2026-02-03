Enspire Arts 2026 Extravaganza Silent Auction

Welcome baritone Zachary Lenox and pianist Sarah Lightfoot into your home for a fun-filled evening of music! This engaging duo will present a 40-minute private concert for your friends and family, featuring a delightful mix of arias, art songs, and classical musical theater favorites. It’s an intimate, memorable musical experience you won’t forget.

All proceeds from this auction item directly support the Enspire Arts Ambassador Fund. Thank you for championing this impactful youth arts leadership initiative!

Additional Details: