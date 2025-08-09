Win a Limited Edition Luxury Bag with San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. & Delta Research & Education Fund(DREF)

Hosted by
About this raffle
One entry into the raffle for the authentic Louis Vuitton purse. Perfect for first-time participants or anyone looking to make a difference while taking a shot at owning a piece of luxury. Every ticket supports the community programs San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Delta Research & Education Fund(DREF) .
Five raffle entries for the price of four — save $25! Great for friends and supporters who want to increase their chances of winning while making an even bigger impact on our scholarships, health initiatives, and community programs.
Our most popular option! Fifteen raffle entries — triple the entries, triple the chance to win this stunning Louis Vuitton bag. Ideal for committed supporters who believe in giving back while aiming for the win. Your purchase directly fuels our educational and economic empowerment programs.
Forty raffle entries at the lowest price per ticket — just $15 each! Go all in for the Louis Vuitton dream and make a major difference in the lives of those we serve. Includes special recognition (with your permission) on our event page and social media as a VIP supporter of the San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
