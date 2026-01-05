Social Butterflies Foundation

Hosted by

Social Butterflies Foundation

About this raffle

Enter to Win an 80-Inch Smart TV! – Supporting the Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibromyalgia

Single Raffle Ticket
$10

Enter for your chance to win an 80-Inch Smart Screen TV while supporting the Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibromyalgia. Each ticket helps fund free programs and services for lupus and fibromyalgia thrivers through Social Butterflies Foundation.

Bundle: 5 Raffle Tickets
$40
This includes 5 tickets

Increase your chances of winning an 80-Inch Smart Screen TV and save when you purchase the 5-ticket bundle. Your support helps us make invisible illnesses visible—one ticket, one step, one thriver at a time.

Add a donation for Social Butterflies Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!