Laurel Cats Inc

Hosted by

Laurel Cats Inc

About this raffle

Sales closed

Enter to win Cat Hand Towels - Main Street Festival 2026 / Participa para ganar toallas de mano con diseño de gatos — Main Street Festival 2026

Add a donation for Laurel Cats Inc

$

One chance of winning / Una oportunidad de ganar
$1

1 raffle ticket. $1.00 per ticket. / 1 boleto de rifa. $1.00 por boleto.

Six Chances Of Winning / Seis oportunidades de ganar
$5
This includes 6 tickets

6 raffle tickets for the price of 5. That's one bonus ticket. That's only $.83 per ticket. / 6 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 5. Eso es un boleto de regalo. ¡Sale a solo $0.83 por boleto!

Thirteen Chances of Winning / Trece oportunidades de ganar
$10
This includes 13 tickets

13 raffle tickets for the price of 10. That's three bonus tickets. That's only $.77 per ticket. / 13 boletos de rifa por el precio de 10. Eso son tres boletos de regalo. Sale a solo $0.77 por boleto.

Twenty Chances of Winning / Veinte oportunidades de ganar
$15
This includes 20 tickets

20 raffle tickets for the price of 15. That's 5 bonus tickets. That's only $.75 per ticket. / 20 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 15. Eso son 5 boletos de regalo. ¡Sale a solo $0.75 por boleto!

Thirty Chances of Winning / Treinta oportunidades de ganar
$20
This includes 30 tickets

30 raffle tickets for the price of 20. That's 10 bonus tickets. This is our best deal at only $.67 per ticket. / 30 boletos para la rifa por el precio de 20. Eso equivale a 10 boletos de regalo. Esta es nuestra mejor oferta, a solo $0.67 por boleto.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!