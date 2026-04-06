Hosted by

EHS Class of 2006

Enterprise High School Class of 2006 -- 20 Year Reunion

3000 Ozark Hwy

Enterprise, AL 36330, USA

Early Bird -- Class of 2006
$40
Available until May 23

Discounted rate for those who secure their spot early. Includes full event access, food, and drinks.

Early Bird + Guest - Admission
$80
Available until May 23

Discounted rate for those who secure their spot early. Includes full event access, food, and drinks for you and one guest.

Classmate - Admission
$50

Standard ticket for entry to the Saturday night reunion, including food, drinks, and full event access.

Classmate + Guest -- Admission
$100

Includes entry for you and one guest to enjoy the evening with food, drinks, and full event access.

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