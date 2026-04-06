Enterprise High School Class of 2006 -- 20 Year Reunion

Hosted by
Discounted rate for those who secure their spot early. Includes full event access, food, and drinks.
Discounted rate for those who secure their spot early. Includes full event access, food, and drinks for you and one guest.
Standard ticket for entry to the Saturday night reunion, including food, drinks, and full event access.
Includes entry for you and one guest to enjoy the evening with food, drinks, and full event access.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!