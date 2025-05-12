Enterprise Junior Women's Club Mardi Gras Ball

Hosted by
This includes entry to the event, champagne, two alcoholic beverages, and a taste of New Orleans.
🎭 King Cake Sponsor - $2,500
Be the royal supporter of our Mardi Gras celebration! As the King Cake Sponsor, you’ll enjoy exclusive recognition and VIP treatment.
Inclusions:
Prominent logo placement on event signage and materials
Recognition as a King Cake Sponsor in the event program and on our social media
Ten (10) VIP tickets with reserved seating
Special mention during event speeches and acknowledgment from the stage
Exclusive photo opportunity with event honorees and guest speakers
Access to VIP Lounge and early event entry
🎭 Fleur de Lis Sponsor - $1,500
A timeless symbol of elegance, the Fleur de Lis Sponsor will be at the heart of the celebration.
Inclusions:
Logo placement on event signage and materials
Recognition as a Fleur de Lis Sponsor in the event program and on our social media
Six (6) tickets with premium seating
Acknowledgment during the event
🎭 Bead Sponsor - $500
As a Bead Sponsor, you’ll add sparkle and shine to the evening, supporting a great cause while enjoying a memorable night.
Inclusions:
Name recognition in the event program
Recognition as a Bead sponsor in the event program and on our social media
Two (2) tickets to the event
Acknowledgment during the event
🎭 Mask Sponsor - $250
Your support will help us create a night of celebration, culture, and impact. The Mask Sponsor is the perfect way to show your support while enjoying the festivities.
Inclusions:
Name recognition in the event program and on our social media
