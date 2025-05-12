Enterprise Junior Women's Club

Enterprise Junior Women's Club

Enterprise Junior Women's Club Mardi Gras Ball

3000 Ozark Hwy

Enterprise, AL 36330, USA

Mardi Gras Admission
$100

This includes entry to the event, champagne, two alcoholic beverages, and a taste of New Orleans.

King Cake Sponsor
$2,500

King Cake Sponsor - $2,500
Be the royal supporter of our Mardi Gras celebration! As the King Cake Sponsor, you’ll enjoy exclusive recognition and VIP treatment.

Inclusions:

Prominent logo placement on event signage and materials

Recognition as a King Cake Sponsor in the event program and on our social media

Ten (10) VIP tickets with reserved seating

Special mention during event speeches and acknowledgment from the stage

Exclusive photo opportunity with event honorees and guest speakers

Access to VIP Lounge and early event entry

Fleur de Lis Sponsor
$1,500

Fleur de Lis Sponsor - $1,500
A timeless symbol of elegance, the Fleur de Lis Sponsor will be at the heart of the celebration.

Inclusions:

Logo placement on event signage and materials

Recognition as a Fleur de Lis Sponsor in the event program and on our social media

Six (6) tickets with premium seating

Acknowledgment during the event

Bead Sponsor
$500

Bead Sponsor - $500
As a Bead Sponsor, you’ll add sparkle and shine to the evening, supporting a great cause while enjoying a memorable night.

Inclusions:

Name recognition in the event program

Recognition as a Bead sponsor in the event program and on our social media
Two (2) tickets to the event

Acknowledgment during the event

Mask Sponsor
$250

Mask Sponsor - $250
Your support will help us create a night of celebration, culture, and impact. The Mask Sponsor is the perfect way to show your support while enjoying the festivities.

Inclusions:

Name recognition in the event program and on our social media

