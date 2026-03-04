Filmmaker Community Mixer 🎬 ✨

Just here for the vibes? We respect it.
This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.
For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!
Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.
No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.
✨ Includes:
- Entry to the after party + open networking
- A chance to meet filmmakers + collaborators in a casual setting
- Supporting Inversion, an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation
Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥
Just here for the vibes? We respect it.
This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.
For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!
Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.
No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.
✨ Includes:
- Entry to the after party + open networking
- A chance to meet filmmakers + collaborators in a casual setting
- Supporting Inversion, an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation
Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥