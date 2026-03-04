Hosted by

Angaelica

About this event

Filmmaker Community Mixer 🎬 ✨

🎟️ Party Only Ticket
$15

Just here for the vibes? We respect it.

This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.


For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!


Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.

No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.


✨ Includes:

  • Entry to the after party + open networking
  • A chance to meet filmmakers + collaborators in a casual setting
  • Supporting Inversion, an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation

Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥

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