Filmmaker Community Mixer 🎬 ✨

Just here for the vibes? We respect it.

This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.





For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!





Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.

No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.





✨ Includes:

Entry to the after party + open networking

A chance to meet filmmakers + collaborators in a casual setting

Supporting Inversion , an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation

Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥