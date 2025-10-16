En'Touch Beauty Memberships 2025/2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Current and recent graduates may join the chamber. This membership allows you to sell products not services. Our job board is available to you. You will receive the quarterly newsletters as well as celebrated for your accomplishments. We look forward to watching your growth and walking hand and hand with you to success.
Renews monthly
Benefits: Business Card Directory Listing, Client Referral, 1 Event Enter (per quarter), Discount on Services, Our Newsletter, Online Ad (1 quarter), Virtual Listing in online shopping center. Can apply for a committee, or Officer chair after a year membership.
Renews monthly
Benefits: Quarter pg Directory Listing, Website Ad, Client Referrals, 3 Event Entrance, Discount on Services, Quarter Ad in Newsletter, Online Ad (2 quarters), 1 Member Spotlight, Virtual Space in Online Shopping Center. Can apply for a committee, or Officer chair after a year of membership with the Chamber.
*You can run for an office with an annual membership paid in full for 2026 by December 1, 2025
Renews monthly
Benefits: 1/2 pg Directory Listing, Website Banner, Client Referrals, up to 5 persons to 2 Events (per quarter), Discount on Services, 1/2 Ad in Newsletter, Logo on Step Repeat, Online Ad, Member Spotlight, Discounted VIP Tables at All Events, Virtual Space and Tour in online shopping center. Can Post Courses/Training online. Can apply for a committee, or Officer chair after 6 months membership or an annual membership paid in full for 2026 by December 1, 2025.
No expiration
Three (3) day access to discounts members to members benefit.
You can only purchase once a year without becoming a member
Renews monthly
All access to private showings, new products and seasonal trends. Our in the know now email, Also includes 4 complimentary event tickets quarterly, premium booth selection or table, and a dedicated advocacy consultant.
*If set up on automatic payment, payments can be paid weekly, bi-weekly, or bi-monthly at your convenience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!