The National Black MBA Association, South Florida Chapter Inc

Hosted by

The National Black MBA Association, South Florida Chapter Inc

About this event

Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit

111 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA

Early Bird Discount - Full Summit Weekend (Aug 7-8, 2026)
$75
Available until Jul 10

This ticket grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer as well as the Chophouse Fireside Chat. Both days access August 7 & 8, 2026.

Early Bird Discount - Summit Workshops Only (Aug 7, 2026)
$35
Available until Jul 10

This ticket only grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer on site on August 7, 2026.

Chophouse Miami Fireside Chat Only (Aug 8, 2026)
$50

This ticket ONLY grants access to the Chophouse Miami Fireside Chat on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Full Summit Weekend (Aug 7 - 8, 2026)
$85

This ticket grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer as well as the Chophouse Fireside Chat. Both days access August 7 & 8, 2026.

Summit Workshops Only (Aug 7, 2026)
$45

This ticket only grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer on site on August 7, 2026.

Start Up Sponsorship Package
$1,500

Ideal for organizations looking to support emerging entrepreneurs and gain visibility within the South Florida business community. For more information, email: [email protected]

Scale Up Sponsorship Package
$2,500

Designed for companies seeking deeper engagement with entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders across South Florida. For more information, email: [email protected]

Sustain Sponsorship Package
$5,000

Premier sponsorship opportunity offering maximum visibility and direct engagement with entrepreneurs, executives, and/or community leaders. For more information, email: [email protected]

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