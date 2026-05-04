Entrepreneur Accelerator Summit

About this event
This ticket grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer as well as the Chophouse Fireside Chat. Both days access August 7 & 8, 2026.
This ticket only grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer on site on August 7, 2026.
This ticket ONLY grants access to the Chophouse Miami Fireside Chat on Saturday, August 8, 2026.
This ticket grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer as well as the Chophouse Fireside Chat. Both days access August 7 & 8, 2026.
This ticket only grants access to the summit workshops which includes breakfast, lunch, and a post event mixer on site on August 7, 2026.
Ideal for organizations looking to support emerging entrepreneurs and gain visibility within the South Florida business community. For more information, email: [email protected]
Designed for companies seeking deeper engagement with entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders across South Florida. For more information, email: [email protected]
Premier sponsorship opportunity offering maximum visibility and direct engagement with entrepreneurs, executives, and/or community leaders. For more information, email: [email protected]
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