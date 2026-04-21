Carry the Cross Outreach Ministries

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Carry the Cross Outreach Ministries

About this event

Digital Literacy & Marketing Program for Women Entrepreneurs (4 Classes)

Hybrid

Women Entrepreneurs Tech Program (4 Classes)
$120

1 left!

This payment secures your spot in a 4-class Women Entrepreneurs Tech Program.

Each class is 2 hours and focuses on digital literacy, marketing, and practical business tools.

Total program cost: $120 ($30 per class)
Limited spots available.

What’s included:
• Content strategy development
• Marketing guidance
• Website and digital presence support
• 7-day campaign planning

This program is designed to help you grow your business and confidently engage with clients.

Add a donation for Carry the Cross Outreach Ministries

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