Digital Literacy & Marketing Program for Women Entrepreneurs (4 Classes)

This payment secures your spot in a 4-class Women Entrepreneurs Tech Program.

Each class is 2 hours and focuses on digital literacy, marketing, and practical business tools.

Total program cost: $120 ($30 per class)

Limited spots available.

What’s included:

• Content strategy development

• Marketing guidance

• Website and digital presence support

• 7-day campaign planning

This program is designed to help you grow your business and confidently engage with clients.