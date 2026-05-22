Envision Lead Grow's Commemorative Program Advertisement

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Show your support with a business card-sized advertisement featured in the official 10th Anniversary commemorative program book for Young Girls Rule! Gala. This option is perfect for small businesses, personal congratulatory messages, shout-outs, or community recognition.
Ad Dimensions: 3.5" × 2"
Promote your business, organization, or celebratory message with a half-page advertisement in our special milestone edition program book. This option provides increased visibility while supporting programs that empower girls and young women throughout Hampton Roads.
Ad Dimensions: 5" × 4"
Highlight your business, brand, or congratulatory message with a prominent 3/4-page advertisement in the official anniversary program book distributed during the event. A great option for organizations and supporters seeking enhanced visibility and community recognition.
Ad Dimensions: 5" × 6.5"
Maximize your visibility with a full-page advertisement featured in the commemorative 10th Anniversary program book for Young Girls Rule! Gala. Ideal for sponsors, businesses, organizations, and supporters looking to make a strong statement while celebrating a decade of impact and empowerment.
Ad Dimensions: 5" × 8"
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!