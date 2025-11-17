Hosted by

Envision

About this event

Sales closed

Envision's 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1050 37th St, Evans, CO 80620, USA

Christmas #1 item
Christmas #1
$3

Starting bid

Bows, lighted garland, sleigh, ornament, candle angel

Dessert of the month item
Dessert of the month
$30

Starting bid

Management Team will provide a dessert every month to the winning bidder

Christmas #2 item
Christmas #2
$5

Starting bid

2-pack of 100 berry lights, 3 decorative trees, extension cords/adaptors, aluminum dear décor

Game Night item
Game Night
$7

Starting bid

Narnia board game, Dicecapades, Dominoes set

Christmas #3 item
Christmas #3
$12

Starting bid

Snow globe, Snowman candle holder

Christmas #4 item
Christmas #4
$7

Starting bid

Elvis 8-track, Record player music box

Christmas #5 item
Christmas #5
$4

Starting bid

Stuffed bear Santa, 5 Santa Bear figurines

Back porch/ Garden Décor item
Back porch/ Garden Décor
$4

Starting bid

Birdhouse, lantern, hummingbird feeder, small signs, metal gecko, painted rock, wooden owl

Self-care basket item
Self-care basket
$40

Starting bid

$25.00 multi-store gift card, lotions, soaps, lip care, skin care, blanket, candle and other goodies

Butterflies and Flowers item
Butterflies and Flowers
$7

Starting bid

3 photo holders, ceramic basket, candleholders, bookends, journal/pen, décor pillow

Coffee Fixin’s item
Coffee Fixin’s
$10

Starting bid

Coffee making set with bag, 2 aprons, décor signs, dishtowel

Fall #1 item
Fall #1
$7

Starting bid

Pumpkins and Ghosts

Fall #2 item
Fall #2
$4

Starting bid

Ceramic pumpkin, fall leaves, bear, photo frame, fall sign

Fall #3 item
Fall #3
$4

Starting bid

Blessing plate/mug, basket, ceramic pumpkin, coasters

Fall #4 item
Fall #4
$2

Starting bid

Basket of scarecrows

Dog Toys item
Dog Toys
$2

Starting bid

Basket of 4 dog toys

Kids item item
Kids item
$2

Starting bid

2 hats and 2 lunchboxes 

Bear poster item
Bear poster
$2

Starting bid

3-D bear poster

Christmas #8 item
Christmas #8
$3

Starting bid

2 tall Santa figurines, Snowman, Light up house, nativity

Christmas #9 item
Christmas #9
$3

Starting bid

8 piece ornament set, gold tree ornament, shepherd ornament

Broncos Elves item
Broncos Elves
$65

Starting bid

Broncos Elves with Certificate of Authentication

Broncos Express item
Broncos Express
$105

Starting bid

Broncos Christmas Express Train with Certificate of Authentication

Broncos Clauses item
Broncos Clauses
$80

Starting bid

Broncos Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause set with Certificate of Authentication

Broncos Game Day item
Broncos Game Day
$90

Starting bid

Broncos Game Day at Santa’s Workshop with Certificate of Authentication

Broncos Sleigh item
Broncos Sleigh
$50

Starting bid

Broncos Christmas Sleigh with Certificate of Authentication

Broncos Monopoly item
Broncos Monopoly
$75

Starting bid

Broncos Sealed Monopoly game (never opened)

Broncos Bobbleheads item
Broncos Bobbleheads
$25

Starting bid

Mini Broncos Bobbleheads set (never opened)

Broncos Duffle Bag item
Broncos Duffle Bag
$14

Starting bid

Broncos Duffle Bag

Easter item
Easter
$5

Starting bid

Easter basket and bunnies

Christmas #10 item
Christmas #10
$5

Starting bid

Santa platter, spoon holder, salt/pepper snowmen, small creamer/plate, 2 Christmas mugs

Christmas #11 item
Christmas #11
$5

Starting bid

Santa wood stand, 5-piece Santa bears/mice figurines, small sleigh, Santa figurine, pad/pen

Christmas #12 item
Christmas #12
$10

Starting bid

8 vintage animal and elves Christmas figurines

Christmas #13 item
Christmas #13
$5

Starting bid

Hand painted ornament, nativity

Christmas #14 item
Christmas #14
$4

Starting bid

4 stuffed bears, 2 small bear figurines

Christmas #15 item
Christmas #15
$3

Starting bid

7 Christmas tins/bowls

Christmas #16 item
Christmas #16
$8

Starting bid

6 stuffed Christmas Bears

Health/Nutrition item
Health/Nutrition
$8

Starting bid

Scale, food portion plate, food scale, travel mug, two travel water bottles

Digital Photo Frame item
Digital Photo Frame
$20

Starting bid

Digital Photo Frame – upload photos through USB or from phone/computer/laptop/tablet to frame

Media Converter item
Media Converter
$8

Starting bid

Film, slides and photo converter

Soda Stream item
Soda Stream
$15

Starting bid

Sparkling Water/Soda fountain

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!