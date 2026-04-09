EOB APRIL BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

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About this event
Samuel is an excited and happy 6-year-old boy who is smart and creative.
Party: Trains party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6/8 | Pants – Little Kid 6/8 | Shoes – Little Kid 3
Gift Wishes: Building toys
Alejandra is an excited and happy 9-year-old boy who is curious and full of energy.
Party: Spiderman party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 14 | Pants – Big Kid 14 | Shoes – 9
Gift Wishes: Spiderman items, Legos, sports items
Oday is an excited and happy 4-year-old boy who is curious and energetic. He enjoys electric cars, trucks, dinosaurs, and playing with family.
Party: Paw Patrol party
Favorite Color: Red & Blue
Sizes: Shirt – 4T | Pants – 4T | Shoes – Toddler 9
Gift Wishes: Electric cars, Paw Patrol toys, blue & red clothes, black shoes
Layla is an excited and happy 10-year-old girl who is very creative.
Party: Roblox party
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 12 | Pants – Big Kid 12 | Shoes – 8
Gift Wishes: Art supplies (canvas & paint), Roblox gift card
Seven is an excited and happy 5-year-old boy with loud and energetic energy.
Party: Super Mario party
Favorite Color: Green & Orange
Sizes: Shirt – 5T | Pants – 5T | Shoes – Toddler 10
Gift Wishes: Mario twin bed set, Mario toys, cars & books
Andrew is an excited and happy 9-year-old boy.
Party: Trains party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 8/10 | Pants – Little Kid 8/10 | Shoes – Big Kid 5
Gift Wishes: Toy cars, toy trains, kick scooter
Jayson is a proud 7-year-old boy with above-average communication skills.
Party: Sonic the Hedgehog party
Favorite Color: Maroon
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 8/10 | Pants – Little Kid 8/10 | Shoes – Little Kid 3
Gift Wishes: Nintendo Switch games
Karina is an excited and happy 1-year-old girl with curly hair.
Party: Doc McStuffins party
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – 12–18 months | Pants – 6–9 months | Shoes – 24 months
Gift Wishes: Anything Bluey or Doc McStuffins, Doc McStuffins toys
Mareona is an excited and happy 16-year-old girl who loves to draw and enjoys doing makeup and hair.
Party: Hello Kitty party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Teen M (8–10) | Pants – Teen M (8–10) | Shoes – Kids 5 / Women’s 7
Gift Wishes: Name brand shoes, clothes, perfume/body sprays/lotion, headphones, socks, shorts
Nalaiya is an excited and happy 5-year-old girl whose personality shines.
Party: Hello Kitty party
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6 | Pants – Little Kid 6 | Shoes – Toddler 10
Gift Wishes: Anything Hello Kitty, purses
Thomas is an 8-year-old boy who is very smart and autistic.
Party: Thomas the Train party
Favorite Color: Green
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 8/10 | Pants – Little Kid 8/10 | Shoes – Little Kid 4
Gift Wishes: Beyblades, Thomas the Train set
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