EOB FEBRUARY BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

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About this event
Ashana is an excited and happy 16-year-old girl who is celebrating with a Red Carpet theme. Her vibrant personality shines bright and makes her celebration extra special.
Favorite Color: Purple & Pink
Sizes: Shirt – Teen L (10–12) | Pants – Teen XL (12–14) | Shoes – 6
Gift wishes: Gold jewelry, gift cards, clothes
Malika is a mature and artistic 18-year-old girl celebrating with a Spa-themed party. Her creativity and strong sense of self truly stand out.
Favorite Color: Midnight Blue & Lilac
Sizes: Shirt – Adult S | Pants – Adult S | Shoes – 6
Gift wishes: Jewelry, clothes or gift cards, beauty products or skincare
Mason is an excited and happy 9-year-old boy who loves Dragon Ball Z. He is sweet, cool, awesome, and fun to be around.
Favorite Color: Brown
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 12–14 | Pants – Big Kid 12–14 | Shoes – 4
Gift wishes: Black & green helmet, Goku action figure, Sonic action figure or red shoes
Nathaniel is an excited and happy 12-year-old boy who loves anime and Naruto. He is very intelligent and can hold conversations with anyone.
Favorite Color: Blue & Green
Sizes: Shirt – Adult XXXXL | Pants – Adult XXXXL | Shoes – 9
Gift wishes: Anime action figure, Jujutsu Kaisen books, manga series or sandalwood cologne
Journey is an excited and happy 14-year-old girl celebrating with a Sports-themed party. She brings great energy to every room.
Favorite Color: Red
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6 | Pants – Little Kid 6 | Shoes – 6.5
Gift wishes: Nail polish, arts & crafts
Leon is an excited and happy 6-year-old boy who loves Roblox. He is very caring and always wants to help others.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6 | Pants – Little Kid 6 | Shoes – 13
Gift wishes: Car toys (he loves them!), anything is greatly appreciated
Charles is an excited and happy 16-year-old boy celebrating with a Roblox theme. He loves technology and has a big personality.
Favorite Color: Red
Sizes: Shirt – Adult L | Pants – Adult L | Shoes – 12
Gift wishes: Gift cards
Leah is an excited and happy 11-year-old girl celebrating with a Red Carpet theme. She is creative and enjoys art, crafts, and crocheting.
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 12–14 | Pants – Big Kid 12–14 | Shoes – 8
Gift wishes: Shoes, jewelry
Jaurnea is an excited and happy 16-year-old girl celebrating with a Princess theme. Her presence and personality make her truly special.
Favorite Color: Black
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 10–12 | Pants – Big Kid 10–12 | Shoes – 7.5
Gift wishes: Self-care items, lotion or soap, jewelry
Kassidy is an excited and happy 4-year-old girl who loves Hello Kitty. She has a beautiful imagination and creates elaborate stories and play experiences.
Favorite Color: Pink & Purple
Sizes: Shirt – 4T | Pants – 4T | Shoes – Toddler 7
Gift wishes: Dollhouse, learning toys, Barbie purse or Hello Kitty items
Nyree is an excited and happy 8-year-old boy who loves Bey Blades. He is funny, loves to dance, and brings joy to those around him.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 8–10 | Pants – Little Kid 8–10 | Shoes – 3
Gift wishes: Headphones for iPad, Bey Blades
Serenity is an excited and happy 12-year-old celebrating with a Roblox theme. She is talented and sweet with many creative interests.
Favorite Color: Orange
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 14–16 | Pants – Big Kid 14–16 | Shoes – 5.5
Gift Wishes: Easel, sketchbook, knitting supplies
Brooklyn is an excited and happy 15-year-old celebrating with a Stitch theme. Her personality lights up every celebration.
Favorite Color: Blue & Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 14–16 | Pants – Big Kid 14–16 | Shoes – 7.5
Gift Wishes: Goosebumps books
Yalina is an excited and happy 7-year-old who loves LOL Surprise. She is very smart for her age and brings bright energy wherever she goes.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6 | Pants – Little Kid 6 | Shoes – 8
Gift Wishes: LOL dolls, Ariel baby doll, K-Pop Demon Hunter dolls
Camille is an excited and happy 15-year-old who loves Anime and Naruto, especially Jujutsu Kaisen. She is artistic and creative with a love for unique style.
Favorite Color: Dark Earth Colors
Sizes: Shirt – Teen XL (12–14) | Pants – Teen XL (12–14) | Shoes – 9.5
Gift Wishes: 105 Max tablet, purple roller blades, manga anime gifts
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