EOB JUNE 2025 BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

Ace is a joyful 14-year-old Black boy who’s excited and happy about his upcoming birthday! His party will have a fun sports theme, and his favorite color is green. Ace has an amazing ability to adapt to any situation and loves making people laugh—he's the kind of kid who brings others together with his humor and heart.
He wears a teen/adult size Small shirt, adult Large pants, and size 10.5 shoes.
********************* GIFT WISHLIST: Earphones.
Thank you for helping make Ace’s birthday extra special!
Anthony
Anthony is a sweet and funny 14-year-old Black boy who brings joy wherever he goes. Though he doesn’t want a party theme (he prefers low-key celebrations), he’s known as a bit of a comedian! His favorite color is red.
He wears an adult XL shirt, adult L pants, and size 9.5 shoes. *********************GIFT WISHLIST. Deadpool and Wolverine Figures
Logan
Logan is a fun-loving 14-year-old Black boy who enjoys Sonic the Hedgehog and has a great sense of humor. His favorite colors are gray and black.
He wears a youth size 10/12 shirt, adult XXL pants, and size 11 shoes.
*********************GIFT WISHLIST Gaming chair (Walmart $35)
Cace
Cace is a joyful 2-year-old Black boy who loves Bluey and colors like blue and yellow. He’s super attached to his caregiver and full of love!
He wears 2T clothing and size 7 toddler shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST
Ms. Rachel items, Sonic toys, SpongeBob.
Charlottte
Charlotte is a cheerful 9-year-old Black girl who loves Hello Kitty, the color pink, and takes great pride in her hair.
She wears a size 10 shirt and pants and size 4 shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST
Coloring books, games, tablet
Eliyas
Eliyas is a creative and funny 7-year-old Black boy who loves Sonic the Hedgehog and the color red.
He wears a youth size 10/12 shirt and pants and size 4 shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST Spiderman Web Shooter, Marvel Mask.
Harley
Harley is a sweet 10-year-old Black girl who loves LOL Surprise and the color blue.
She wears a size 12 shirt and pants and size 4 shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST
Balloons, LOL Dolls, Barbies (Princess).
Rahim
Rahim is an energetic 4-year-old boy who loves superheroes and the color red. He’s full of personality and lights up every room.
He wears size 5T clothes and size 11 toddler shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST
Building blocks, trains, and learning toys.
Walton
Walton is a very mature 2-year-old Indigenous boy who loves Sonic the Hedgehog, especially Shadow, and colors like black, red, and blue.
He wears 3T clothing and size 7 toddler shoes.
*************************************GIFT WISHLIST
Boxing gloves, punching bags, shoes and games.
