EOB JUNE 2025 BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

Ace is a joyful 14-year-old Black boy who’s excited and happy about his upcoming birthday! His party will have a fun sports theme, and his favorite color is green. Ace has an amazing ability to adapt to any situation and loves making people laugh—he's the kind of kid who brings others together with his humor and heart. He wears a teen/adult size Small shirt, adult Large pants, and size 10.5 shoes. ********************* GIFT WISHLIST: Earphones. Thank you for helping make Ace’s birthday extra special!

Ace is a joyful 14-year-old Black boy who’s excited and happy about his upcoming birthday! His party will have a fun sports theme, and his favorite color is green. Ace has an amazing ability to adapt to any situation and loves making people laugh—he's the kind of kid who brings others together with his humor and heart. He wears a teen/adult size Small shirt, adult Large pants, and size 10.5 shoes. ********************* GIFT WISHLIST: Earphones. Thank you for helping make Ace’s birthday extra special!

More details...