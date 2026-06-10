EOB JUNE BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

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About this event
Isaac & Oscar are excited 3-year-old twin boys who are smart, clever, and celebrating a birthday for the very first time.
Party: Super Mario Party
Favorite Character: Mario & Luigi
Favorite Colors: Blue & Red
Sizes: Shirt – Toddler 4T | Pants – Toddler 4T | Shoes – Toddler 10
Gift Wishes: Anything Mario Brothers, Anything Paw Patrol, age-appropriate toys and surprises
Micah is an excited and happy 6-year-old boy who is strong-willed, stubborn, and has a bright light about him.
Party: Minecraft Party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6-8 | Pants – Little Kid 6-8 | Shoes – Little Kid 13
Gift Wishes: Power Wheels, 4 Wheeler, Cars & Trucks
Azaria is an excited and happy 9-year-old girl who loves everything and is looking forward to celebrating her special day.
Party: TikTok Party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6-8 | Pants – Little Kid 6-8 | Shoes – Little Kid 13
Gift Wishes: Squishies/Needoh, Headphones, Nails & Self-Care Items
Kashlyn is an excited and happy 3-year-old girl who is ready for a fun Bluey-themed birthday celebration.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – Toddler 4T | Pants – Toddler 4T | Shoes – Toddler 8
Gift Wishes: Baby Dolls, Kiddie Makeup, Bluey-themed toys
Lateef is a 16-year-old boy who enjoys anime and is excited to celebrate his birthday.
Party: Anime/Naruto Party
Favorite Colors: Red, Black & Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Adult XL | Pants – Adult XL | Shoes – 12
Gift Wishes: Gift card for Nike's, PS5 Accessories
Legend is a 2-year-old boy and the youngest child in his family. Any gift will help make his birthday special.
Party: Mickey & Minnie Mouse Party
Favorite Character: Mickey Mouse
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Toddler 2T | Pants – Toddler 2T | Shoes – Toddler 4
Gift Wishes: Anything is greatly appreciated
Heiress is an excited and happy 10-year-old girl who is very caring and compassionate.
Party: Stitch Party
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 10-12 | Pants – Big Kid 10-12 | Shoes – Big Kid 5
Gift Wishes: Summer Clothing, Gift Cards, Stitch-themed items
Jaydin is an excited and happy 14-year-old boy who loves anime and is looking forward to celebrating his birthday.
Party: Anime/Naruto Party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Teen XL (12-14) | Pants – Teen XL (12-14) | Shoes – 7
Gift Wishes: Nike Dunks, Gift Cards
Jaleil is an excited and happy 15-year-old boy who is very smart and enjoys anime.
Party: Anime/Naruto Party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Teen L (10-12) | Pants – Teen L (10-12) | Shoes – 11
Gift Wishes: Nike Ski Mask, PlayStation Gift Card, Anime Accessories
Miracle is an excited and happy 14-year-old girl who loves Barbie and enjoys all things fun and fashionable.
Party: Barbie Party
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Adult L | Pants – Adult L | Shoes – 10
Gift Wishes: Candy, Chocolate & Takis, Barbie Dolls, LOL Surprise Dolls
Kevonte is an excited and happy 13-year-old boy who loves art, painting, and creative activities.
Party: Spa Party
Favorite Color: Orange
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 12-14 | Pants – 18-20 | Shoes – 10.5
Gift Wishes: Art Supplies, Paint Kit, Board Games
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