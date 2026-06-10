EOB JUNE BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

Isaac & Oscar are excited 3-year-old twin boys who are smart, clever, and celebrating a birthday for the very first time.

Party: Super Mario Party

Favorite Character: Mario & Luigi

Favorite Colors: Blue & Red

Sizes: Shirt – Toddler 4T | Pants – Toddler 4T | Shoes – Toddler 10

Gift Wishes: Anything Mario Brothers, Anything Paw Patrol, age-appropriate toys and surprises