EOB MARCH BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

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10 left!
Natanim is a 5-year-old boy who is talented and creative.
Party: Paw Patrol party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 6 | Pants – Little Kid 6 | Shoes – Little Kid 13
Gift Wishes: Sonic motorcycle toys, learning books with sound
10 left!
Dominique is a 15-year-old boy known for his strong self-drive and dedication to improving himself.
Party: Sports/Basketball party
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Adult S | Pants – Adult M | Shoes – 8.5
Gift Wishes: Cologne
10 left!
Lamesia is a 7-year-old girl with a big personality who enjoys helping and cleaning.
Party: Minnie Mouse party
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – 3T | Pants – 3T | Shoes – Toddler 6.5
Gift Wishes: Sticker books, interactive books
10 left!
Sevyn is a 12-year-old girl with a soft and gentle personality.
Party: Aphmau (Minecraft) party
Favorite Color: Orange
Sizes: Shirt – Adult S | Pants – Adult S | Shoes – 8.5
Gift Wishes: Aphmau plushies
10 left!
Michael is a 17-year-old boy who is known for caring about others.
Party: Sports party
Favorite Color: Green
Sizes: Shirt – Adult L | Pants – Adult L (Pant size 32) | Shoes – 13
Gift Wishes: Pants, Gift card
10 left!
Alphonso is an energetic and happy 1-year-old boy.
Party: Mickey Mouse party
Favorite Color: Yellow
Sizes: Shirt – 12–18 months | Pants – 12–18 months | Shoes – Toddler 4C–6C
Gift Wishes: Building blocks, stuffed animals, shoes
10 left!
Jami is an 11-year-old girl who enjoys drawing, creating, and arts and crafts.
Party: Hello Kitty party
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 12 | Pants – Big Kid 12–14 | Shoes – 7.5
Gift Wishes: Marker & pen set for arts and crafts, Hello Kitty sweater or shirt
10 left!
Kylie is a 6-year-old girl with a great personality who is a very good kid.
Party: Hello Kitty party
Favorite Color: Purple & Pink
Sizes: Shirt – 5T | Pants – 5T | Shoes – Toddler 12
Gift Wishes: Clothes, shoes, underclothes, books (I Am Amazing by Alissa Holder, How Do Dinosaurs Go to School? by Jane Yolen), robe or hoodies
10 left!
Truz is a 4-year-old boy with a great personality and a kind spirit.
Party: Spidey & His Amazing Friends party
Favorite Color: Blue & Green
Sizes: Shirt – 5T | Pants – 5T | Shoes – Toddler 12
Gift Wishes: Clothes, shoes, underclothes, books (I See Spring by Charles Ghigna, The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister), robe or hoodies
10 left!
Nijah is an 11-year-old girl whose bright personality brings joy to those around her.
Party: Hello Kitty party
Favorite Color: Pink & Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Little Kid 8–10 | Pants – Little Kid 8–10 | Shoes – Big Kid 6 / Women’s 6
Gift Wishes: Nail kit, Nike shoes
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