EOB NOVEMBER BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

10 left!
Aiden is an exceptionally smart and funny 13-year-old boy who’s excited to celebrate his sports-themed birthday.
Favorite Color: Purple
Sizes: Shirt – 8-10 | Pants – 8-10 | Shoes – 8
Gift wishes: Rechargeable Nintendo Switch controller, design hoodie
10 left!
Angie is a happy, helpful, and extroverted 11-year-old girl who loves everything Barbie.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – 12 | Pants – 12 | Shoes – 5
Gift wishes: Barbie dolls, Barbie clothes, accessories
10 left!
Safa is a sweet 1-year-old girl who’s ready for a Barbie-themed celebration.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – 12-18 months | Pants – 12-18 months | Shoes – 12-18 months
Gift wishes: Baby toys, soft dolls, learning toys
10 left!
Juan is a bright and kind 9-year-old boy who loves Minecraft and helping others.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – 10-12 | Pants – 10-12 | Shoes – 4½–5
Gift wishes: Slime, glowsticks and whistle set, Jesus necklace
10 left!
Lukas is a creative 6-year-old boy who enjoys art, drawing, and Minecraft adventures.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – 8-10 | Pants – 8-10 | Shoes – 12
Gift wishes: Sensory pop-it toys, slime and monster truck, Stitch toys
10 left!
Alise is an adventurous, clever, and stylish 9-year-old girl who loves spa-themed fun.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – 14-16 | Pants – 14-16 | Shoes – 4
Gift wishes: Skates, Crocs
10 left!
Egypt is a confident, independent, and silly 1-year-old girl who adores Hello Kitty.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – 18-24 months | Pants – 18-24 months | Shoes – 3
Gift wishes: Baby toys, musical toys, learning toys
10 left!
Elijah is a cheerful 1-year-old boy who was born on Thanksgiving Day and loves Sesame Street.
Favorite Colors: Blue, Green & Red
Sizes: Shirt – 9-12 months | Pants – 9-12 months | Shoes – 4
Gift wishes: Gift cards, musical toys, soft plush toys
10 left!
Layla is an energetic and outgoing 4-year-old girl who loves Barbie.
Favorite Color: Orange
Sizes: Shirt – 5T | Pants – 5T | Shoes – Toddler
Gift wishes: Barbie dolls, dollhouse toys, dress-up accessories
10 left!
Marlee is a creative 14-year-old girl who loves to draw and express herself through art.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Teen XL (12-14) | Pants – Teen/Adult XXL | Shoes – Adult 6
Gift wishes: Art supplies, Hello Kitty or Kuromi items, sketchbooks
