EOB OCTOBER BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

Rian is an 8-year-old boy who shines just by being himself and loves Sonic the Hedgehog.
Favorite Color: Red
Sizes: Shirt – Lil Kid 6/8 | Pants – Lil Kid 6/8 | Shoes – Lil Kid 2
Gift Wishes: Cars, race tracks
Damare is a 17-year-old boy who puts others before himself and loves Anime/Naruto.
Favorite Colors: Blue & Black
Sizes: Shirt – Adult M (8/10) | Pants – Adult L | Shoes – Teen/Adult 10
Gift Wishes: Shoes, Pokémon, Dragonball Z/Anime items
Javari is a 1-year-old boy full of personality who loves Bluey.
Favorite Colors: Blue, Green & Orange
Sizes: Shirt – 18/24 mo | Pants – 18/24 mo | Shoes – Toddler 5
Gift Wishes: Clothes for winter
Jayliah is a loving and caring 8-year-old girl who enjoys singing and dancing.
Favorite Color: Pink
Sizes: Shirt – Lil Kid 6/8 | Pants – Lil Kid 6/8 | Shoes – Lil Kid 2
Gift Wishes: Unicorn-themed items
Joziah is a funny and thoughtful 4-year-old boy who loves cars and sports.
Favorite Colors: Blue & Orange
Sizes: Shirt – Lil Kid 6 | Pants – Lil Kid 6 | Shoes – Lil Kid 13
Gift Wishes: Coloring books, cars
Camden is a quick-thinking and self-aware 8-year-old boy who loves Sonic the Hedgehog.
Favorite Colors: Red & Green
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 10/12 | Pants – Big Kid 12 | Shoes – Lil Kid 4.5/5
Gift Wishes: Lego building set, electronics, toys (8+)
Jaxx is an imaginative 6-year-old boy who loves Minecraft and playing with action figures.
Favorite Colors: Purple, Black & White
Sizes: Shirt – Lil Kid 6/8 | Pants – Lil Kid 6/8 | Shoes – Lil Kid 13
Gift Wishes: Action figures
Thomas is a thoughtful and intelligent 6-year-old boy who loves Sonic the Hedgehog.
Favorite Colors: Blue & Red
Sizes: Shirt – Lil Kid 6/8 | Pants – Lil Kid 6/8 | Shoes – Lil Kid 2
Gift Wishes: “A hug” (he doesn’t want to ask for anything)
Zoey is a bright and joyful 2-year-old girl who loves Elmo and Sesame Street.
Favorite Color: Red
Sizes: Shirt – 2T | Pants – 2T | Shoes – Toddler 4
Gift Wishes: Clothes, learning toys, stuffed animals
Dizyrah is a very creative and helpful 9-year-old girl who loves Stitch and dancing.
Favorite Colors: Pink & Purple
Sizes: Shoes – 5
Gift Wishes: scooter, slime/skates/art set, paint set
Lynee’ is a funny and confident 14-year-old girl with a big personality who loves mermaids.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Teen 8/10 (M) | Pants – Teen 6/8 (S) | Shoes – Teen/Adult 9
Gift Wishes: Lip gloss or purse, gift card, jewelry accessories
Travis is an 8-year-old boy who’s very smart, especially with numbers, and loves Sonic the Hedgehog.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Big Kid 10 | Pants – Big Kid 10 | Shoes – Lil Kid 3
Gift Wishes: Roblox, basketball, shoes
Nasiah is a 5-year-old boy with a big heart and a sweet personality who loves Sonic.
Favorite Colors: Red & Blue
Sizes: Shirt – 5T | Pants – 5T | Shoes – Toddler 13
Gift Wishes: Spiderman toys, Sonic toys
Sebastian is a laid-back 1-year-old boy who loves Cocomelon and Baby Shark.
Favorite Color: Blue
Sizes: Shirt – Infant 24 mo | Pants – Infant 24 mo | Shoes – Toddler 1
Gift Wishes: Cocomelon toys, Teletubbie toys, Baby Shark toys
Obatola is an 11-year-old boy who loves bright colors and Pokémon.
Favorite Colors: Blue & Orange
Sizes: Shirt – Teen/Adult S | Pants – Teen/Adult S | Shoes – Teen/Adult 9
Gift Wishes: Shoes, toys/games that help with anxiety, stuffed animals and cars
