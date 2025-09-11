EOB SEPTEMBER BIRTHDAY WISHLIST

Hosted by
About this event
Tamyia is a stylish and fun 15-year-old girl who loves spa themes and the color red.
Sizes: Shirt – 14/16 Pants - 14 (Big Kid) | Shoes – 9.5
Gift wishes: Clothes
Aiden is an energetic 5-year-old boy who loves cars and trucks.
Sizes: Shirt – 4T | Shoes – Toddler 7
Gift wishes: Monster trucks, race tracks
Nyell is a bright 3-year-old girl who loves Paw Patrol and the colors blue and pink.
Sizes: Shirt – 4T | Shoes – Toddler 9
Gift wishes: Paw Patrol toys
Paige is a fun 4-year-old girl who enjoys Bluey and the color pink.
Sizes: Shirt – 3T | Shoes – Toddler 8
Gift wishes: Barbies
Amiyah is a sweet 9-year-old girl who loves Hello Kitty and the color pink.
Sizes: Shirt – 10 (Little Kid) | Shoes – 1.5 (Little Kid), 5 (Big Kid)
Gift wishes: (none listed – could be Hello Kitty items)
