EOCBG Teen Career Expo

💼 $1,000 – Career Champion Sponsor As a Career Champion Sponsor, your business will take a leading role in shaping the future of East Orange youth. With your generous support, we can expand access to career-building resources and create a dynamic, inspiring event for our teens. Benefits include: Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage Featured mention in press releases and social media promotions Opportunity to speak or present during the event Recognition on the EOCBG website and newsletter Complimentary table at the expo Your impact: Empower 100+ teens with tools, connections, and career confidence.

💼 $1,000 – Career Champion Sponsor As a Career Champion Sponsor, your business will take a leading role in shaping the future of East Orange youth. With your generous support, we can expand access to career-building resources and create a dynamic, inspiring event for our teens. Benefits include: Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage Featured mention in press releases and social media promotions Opportunity to speak or present during the event Recognition on the EOCBG website and newsletter Complimentary table at the expo Your impact: Empower 100+ teens with tools, connections, and career confidence.

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