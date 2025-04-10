EOCBG Teen Career Expo

💼 $1,000 – Career Champion Sponsor As a Career Champion Sponsor, your business will take a leading role in shaping the future of East Orange youth. With your generous support, we can expand access to career-building resources and create a dynamic, inspiring event for our teens.
Benefits include:
Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage
Featured mention in press releases and social media promotions
Opportunity to speak or present during the event
Recognition on the EOCBG website and newsletter
Complimentary table at the expo
Your impact: Empower 100+ teens with tools, connections, and career confidence.
💼 $1,000 – Career Champion Sponsor As a Career Champion Sponsor, your business will take a leading role in shaping the future of East Orange youth. With your generous support, we can expand access to career-building resources and create a dynamic, inspiring event for our teens.
Benefits include:
Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage
Featured mention in press releases and social media promotions
Opportunity to speak or present during the event
Recognition on the EOCBG website and newsletter
Complimentary table at the expo
Your impact: Empower 100+ teens with tools, connections, and career confidence.
Future Builder Sponsor
$500
🤝 $500 – Future Builder Sponsor
As a Future Builder Sponsor, you’re helping to build a foundation for success among our city’s emerging talent. Your support helps us provide teens with access to career exploration, mentorship, and hands-on learning opportunities.
Benefits include:
Logo placement on event signage and materials
Shout-out on social media and EOCBG website
Complimentary table at the expo
Recognition in our post-event impact report
Your impact: Inspire the next generation of leaders, professionals, and changemakers.
🤝 $500 – Future Builder Sponsor
As a Future Builder Sponsor, you’re helping to build a foundation for success among our city’s emerging talent. Your support helps us provide teens with access to career exploration, mentorship, and hands-on learning opportunities.
Benefits include:
Logo placement on event signage and materials
Shout-out on social media and EOCBG website
Complimentary table at the expo
Recognition in our post-event impact report
Your impact: Inspire the next generation of leaders, professionals, and changemakers.
Non-member Profit
$175
Non-member Nonprofit
$150
EOCBG Member Profit
$100
Must provide membership ID at check in.
Must provide membership ID at check in.
EOCBG Member Nonprofit
$75
Must provide membership ID at check in.
Must provide membership ID at check in.
Add a donation for East Orange Community Business Group
$
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