East Orange Community Business Group

Hosted by

East Orange Community Business Group

About this event

EOCBG Teen Career Expo

215 Dodd St

East Orange, NJ 07017, USA

Career Champion Sponsor
$1,000
💼 $1,000 – Career Champion Sponsor As a Career Champion Sponsor, your business will take a leading role in shaping the future of East Orange youth. With your generous support, we can expand access to career-building resources and create a dynamic, inspiring event for our teens. Benefits include: Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage Featured mention in press releases and social media promotions Opportunity to speak or present during the event Recognition on the EOCBG website and newsletter Complimentary table at the expo Your impact: Empower 100+ teens with tools, connections, and career confidence.
Future Builder Sponsor
$500
🤝 $500 – Future Builder Sponsor As a Future Builder Sponsor, you’re helping to build a foundation for success among our city’s emerging talent. Your support helps us provide teens with access to career exploration, mentorship, and hands-on learning opportunities. Benefits include: Logo placement on event signage and materials Shout-out on social media and EOCBG website Complimentary table at the expo Recognition in our post-event impact report Your impact: Inspire the next generation of leaders, professionals, and changemakers.
Non-member Profit
$175
Non-member Nonprofit
$150
EOCBG Member Profit
$100
Must provide membership ID at check in.
EOCBG Member Nonprofit
$75
Must provide membership ID at check in.
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