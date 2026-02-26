Ninja Membership Dues

Offered by
This level is designed for Ninjas who are building foundation, training, and learning the culture, standards, and expectations of EON.
Company 3 members are considered developing ninjas within the EON structure and are invited to engage in training, mentorship, and community participation.
Placement within Company 3 is by invitation or leadership approval and may evolve based on participation, readiness, and alignment with EON’s mission and values.
Company 2 represents active ninja artists within EON who participate in ballroom, performances, competitions, cultural events, and community representation.
Company 2 members serve as core representatives of the organization and contribute to its visibility, growth, and artistic presence.
Placement within Company 2 is by invitation or leadership approval and reflects readiness for active representation within the EON structure.
Participation does not constitute employment unless otherwise specified in a separate written agreement.
Company 1 consists of principal ninja members and upcoming leaders who demonstrate artistic excellence, leadership, and active contribution to the development and direction of EON.
Company 1 members serve as senior representatives of the organization and help shape its culture, visibility, and growth.
Placement within Company 1 is by invitation and leadership determination and reflects sustained commitment, trust, and alignment with EON’s mission and values.
Participation does not constitute employment unless otherwise specified in a separate written agreement.
For active ninja members who live outside the Los Angeles area, participate remotely and/or attend select in‑person events when possible.
Includes access to communications, mentorship opportunities, virtual involvement, and eligibility for certain EON programs as appropriate.
Participation does not constitute employment unless otherwise specified in a separate written agreement.
