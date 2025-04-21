COLUMBIA XA: Camping

Come get away for the evening! Start time 3:00pm Saturday 5/10 until Sunday 5/11
**Housing and transportation included**
Metra station is 10mins away from site.
Includes: Snack & S'mores (Sat/Sun) + Dinner (Saturday) + Breakfast (Sun)
Come get away for the evening! Start time 3:00pm Saturday 5/10 until Sunday 5/11
**Housing and transportation included**
Metra station is 10mins away from site.
Includes: Snack & S'mores (Sat/Sun) + Dinner (Saturday) + Breakfast (Sun)
"Get Away Ticket" (Tent)
$15
We'll provide group tents next to the cabin reserved for Columbia XA.
We'll provide group tents next to the cabin reserved for Columbia XA.
Guest Pass (1-Day Pass)
$10
Cabin or tent stay not included. Only for the evening or Sunday morning. **Transportation not included, please select below***
Cabin or tent stay not included. Only for the evening or Sunday morning. **Transportation not included, please select below***
Transportation
Free
MORE SPACE OPENED!!! Reserve now! Limited!
MORE SPACE OPENED!!! Reserve now! Limited!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!