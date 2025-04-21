COLUMBIA XA: Camping

Come get away for the evening! Start time 3:00pm Saturday 5/10 until Sunday 5/11 **Housing and transportation included** Metra station is 10mins away from site. Includes: Snack & S'mores (Sat/Sun) + Dinner (Saturday) + Breakfast (Sun)

Come get away for the evening! Start time 3:00pm Saturday 5/10 until Sunday 5/11 **Housing and transportation included** Metra station is 10mins away from site. Includes: Snack & S'mores (Sat/Sun) + Dinner (Saturday) + Breakfast (Sun)

More details...