EPCLL Spring Volunteer raffle 2026

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS

Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets!



1 Point = 1 Ticket

The more you help, the better your chances to win!



All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing



⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN

⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season)

🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift)

📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season)

🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event)

🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)