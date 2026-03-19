Little League Baseball Inc

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Little League Baseball Inc

About this raffle

EPCLL Spring Volunteer raffle 2026

50 points for coaching
Free

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS
Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets!

1 Point = 1 Ticket
The more you help, the better your chances to win!

All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing

⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN
⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season)
🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift)
📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season)
🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event)
🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)

40 points for Concession stand shift
Free

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS
Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets!

1 Point = 1 Ticket
The more you help, the better your chances to win!

All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing

⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN
⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season)
🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift)
📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season)
🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event)
🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)

30 points team parent
Free

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets! 1 Point = 1 Ticket The more you help, the better your chances to win! All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing ⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN ⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season) 🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift) 📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season) 🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event) 🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)

20 points field maintenance per event
Free

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets! 1 Point = 1 Ticket The more you help, the better your chances to win! All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing ⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN ⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season) 🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift) 📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season) 🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event) 🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)

10 tickets for all other volunteering per activity
Free

🎟️ HOW IT WORKS Volunteer your time → Earn points → Get raffle tickets! 1 Point = 1 Ticket The more you help, the better your chances to win! All tickets will be entered into our End-of-Season Drawing ⭐ VOLUNTEER & EARN ⚾ Coaching – 50 Points (per season) 🍔 Concession Stand Help – 40 Points (per shift) 📋 Team Parent – 30 Points (per season) 🌱 Field Maintenance – 20 Points (per event) 🙌 All Other Volunteer Help – 10 Points (per activity)

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