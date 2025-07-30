Ephemeral Players, Inc.

Offered by

Ephemeral Players, Inc.

About the memberships

Become a Monthly Member

Play
$10

Renews monthly

Play with us: Step into the portal of immersive performance with curiosity, joy, sadness... and the freedom to have fun.


Includes:

  • Early Access to Tickets • 2 Days Before General Sales
  • Listed as a Sponsor on Event Programs


The estimated tax-deductible portions for this tier is $120/year.

Bloom
$25

Renews monthly

Help us bloom: Nurture emerging artists and ideas, helping them root, grow, and thrive.


Includes:

  • Early Access to Tickets • 4 Days Before General Sales
  • Listed as a Sponsor on Event Programs
  • Signed Poster
  • Behind the Scenes Prints


The estimated tax-deductible portions for this tier is $265/year.

Illuminate
$75

Renews monthly

More involved in our mission: Shed light on complex truths, nuanced conflicts, and ephemeral beauty through honest storytelling.


Includes:

  • Early Access to Tickets • 6 Days Before General Sales
  • Listed as a Sponsor on Event Programs
  • Signed Poster
  • Behind the Scenes Prints
  • 2 Comped Tickets per Season


The estimated tax-deductible portions for this tier is $805/year.

Resonate
$100

Renews monthly

Someone who has a lasting impact on the company and our mission: Create work that lingers—emotionally, socially, and spiritually—long after the final moment.

Includes:

  • Early Access to Tickets • 10 Days Before General Sales
  • Pictures and Listed as a Sponsor on Event Programs
  • Signed Poster
  • Behind the Scenes Prints
  • 2 Comped Tickets per Season


The estimated tax-deductible portions for this tier is $1,105/year.

Add a donation for Ephemeral Players, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!