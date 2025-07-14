Ephraim Business Council

Offered by

Ephraim Business Council

About this shop

Ephraim Visitor Information Center Online Shop

Orange Fyr Bal Hat item
Orange Fyr Bal Hat
$30

Orange baseball hat with a throwback Fyr Bal logo. Adjustable back.

Green Ephraim Hat item
Green Ephraim Hat
$30

Green baseball hat with Ephraim in white text. Adjustable back.

Black Flat Brim Fyr Bal Hat item
Black Flat Brim Fyr Bal Hat
$30

Black flat brim hat with a throwback Fyr Bal logo, white with orange text. Adjustable back. Removable sticker on brim.

Red/Cream Fyr Bal Tote item
Red/Cream Fyr Bal Tote
$35

Red/Cream Tote Bag with Fyr Bal flame logo and 'Fyr Bal est. 1965' text in red. Key chain clip inside.

Fyr Bal Sweatshirt item
Fyr Bal Sweatshirt
$50

Cream crewneck sweatshirt with Fyr Bal design in red and blue. Sizes S-3XL.

Green Ephraim Sweatshirt item
Green Ephraim Sweatshirt
$50

Green crewneck sweatshirt with 'Ephraim' in white text. Sizes S-3XL

Shipping item
Shipping
$10

**You must select this item if you want your items to be shipped. If this item is not selected, items will be available for pickup at the Ephraim Visitor Information Center

Add a donation for Ephraim Business Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!