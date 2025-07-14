Ephraim Visitor Information Center Online Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Orange baseball hat with a throwback Fyr Bal logo. Adjustable back.
Green baseball hat with Ephraim in white text. Adjustable back.
Black flat brim hat with a throwback Fyr Bal logo, white with orange text. Adjustable back. Removable sticker on brim.
Red/Cream Tote Bag with Fyr Bal flame logo and 'Fyr Bal est. 1965' text in red. Key chain clip inside.
Cream crewneck sweatshirt with Fyr Bal design in red and blue. Sizes S-3XL.
Green crewneck sweatshirt with 'Ephraim' in white text. Sizes S-3XL
**You must select this item if you want your items to be shipped. If this item is not selected, items will be available for pickup at the Ephraim Visitor Information Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!