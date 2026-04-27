Ephrata High School Softball Banquet

About this event
Choose this option if your player is a senior this school year. The senior player cost is covered 100% by the booster club.
Choose this option if your daughter is a freshmen, sophomore or junior. The cost is $10 per player and the rest is covered by the booster club.
Choose this option if 1 parent/guardian will be attending with the player. Each parent/guardian cost is $32.00 per person.
Choose this option if 2 parents/guardians will be attending with the player. Each parent/guardian cost is $32.00 per person.
Choose this option if you are a coach. Coaches are $0 and covered 100% by the booster club.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!