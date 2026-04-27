Hosted by

Ephrata High School Softball Booster Club

About this event

Ephrata High School Softball Banquet

38 Deborah Dr

Leola, PA 17540, USA

Senior player
Free

Choose this option if your player is a senior this school year. The senior player cost is covered 100% by the booster club.

Freshmen, Sophomore or Junior player
$10

Choose this option if your daughter is a freshmen, sophomore or junior. The cost is $10 per player and the rest is covered by the booster club.

1 parent/guardian
$32

Choose this option if 1 parent/guardian will be attending with the player. Each parent/guardian cost is $32.00 per person.

2 parents/guardians
$64

Choose this option if 2 parents/guardians will be attending with the player. Each parent/guardian cost is $32.00 per person.

Coach
Free

Choose this option if you are a coach. Coaches are $0 and covered 100% by the booster club.

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