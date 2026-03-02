Epic Community Services Inc's Taste of St Augustine Raffle 2026

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Get one ticket
Get 3 tickets for the price of 2!
That's 1 free chance to win.
Get 5 tickets for the Price of 3!
That's 2 free chances to win.
Get 7 tickets for the price of 4!
That’s 3 free chances to win.
Get 50 tickets for just $1 each!
That’s 50 chances for the price of 10.
Every ticket you purchase makes a powerful difference in the lives of individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges.
$
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