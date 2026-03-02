Epic Community Services Inc

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Epic Community Services Inc

About this raffle

Epic Community Services Inc's Taste of St Augustine Raffle 2026

Option One
$5

Get one ticket

Options Two
$10

Get 3 tickets for the price of 2!

That's 1 free chance to win.

Option Three
$15

Get 5 tickets for the Price of 3!

That's 2 free chances to win.

Option Four
$20

Get 7 tickets for the price of 4!

That’s 3 free chances to win.

BEST OPTION
$50

Get 50 tickets for just $1 each!

That’s 50 chances for the price of 10.

Every ticket you purchase makes a powerful difference in the lives of individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges.

Add a donation for Epic Community Services Inc

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