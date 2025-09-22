EPIC First Annual Sweetheart Gala

500 Rockley Blvd

Venice, FL 34293, USA

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Table of 8
$1,400

8 Tickets to Gala

Sweetheart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Gala

Name or Logo Listed on Social Media

Poster Located at Entrance Hallway

Love at First Sight Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Gala

Name or Logo listed on Social Media

Poster placed in front of Mission Band

Poster Located at Entrance Hallway

Special Invite to VIP Reception

Soul Mates Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets to Gala

Name or Logo listed on social media

Welcome Drink Sponsor/Sign Posted at Cheers Wall

Poster Located at Entrance Hallway

Special invite to VIP Reception

True Love Sponsor
$3,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets to Gala

Sponsor the Mobile Artist Watercolor-Sign Posted by the artist

Name or Logo listed on social media

Posted located at Entrance Hallway

Special Invite to VIP Reception

Greatest Love of All Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets to Gala

Name or Logo listed on email invites and newsletter

Name or Logo listed on social media

Name or Logo listed on Menu Card

Poster Located at Entrance Hallway

Special Invite to VIP Reception

Add a donation for EPIC Community Resource Center Inc

$

