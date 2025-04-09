Central Sound Regional STEM Education Foundation

Hosted by

Central Sound Regional STEM Education Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

EPIC Fly-Off Registration- STL

1850 De La Salle Dr

St. Louis, MO 63141, USA

General Admission
Free
By registering for this event, I understand that photos and video may be taken throughout the event for the purposes of promotion. By submitting this registration, I am granting full permission to use photos and videos which might include me for promotional purposes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!