EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #101+

Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with this fun baseball-themed package!



This basket includes FOUR seats to an exciting Louisville Bats game as they take on the St. Paul Saints at beautiful Louisville Slugger Field.



📅 Saturday, May 30, 2026

⏰ 7:15 PM

📍 Louisville Slugger Field – Louisville, KY



Along with the game tickets, enjoy a set of adorable baseball-themed decorated cookies that make this package even sweeter.



Perfect for a family outing, date night, or fun evening with friends cheering on the home team!



⚾ Includes:

4 tickets to the Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints game

Baseball-themed decorated cookies

Value: $125