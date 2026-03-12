EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #101+

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Starting bid
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with this fun baseball-themed package!
This basket includes FOUR seats to an exciting Louisville Bats game as they take on the St. Paul Saints at beautiful Louisville Slugger Field.
📅 Saturday, May 30, 2026
⏰ 7:15 PM
📍 Louisville Slugger Field – Louisville, KY
Along with the game tickets, enjoy a set of adorable baseball-themed decorated cookies that make this package even sweeter.
Perfect for a family outing, date night, or fun evening with friends cheering on the home team!
⚾ Includes:
Value: $125
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting night of professional soccer in Louisville!
This package includes four tickets to see Louisville City FC take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at the incredible Lynn Family Stadium.
📅 Saturday, May 30, 2026
⏰ 7:00 PM
📍 Lynn Family Stadium – Louisville, KY
To make the night even sweeter, this basket also includes beautiful soccer and Louisville-themed decorated cookies to celebrate the match.
Perfect for families, soccer fans, or a fun night out cheering on Louisville City FC!
⚽ Includes:
4 tickets to Louisville City FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
Soccer-themed decorated cookies
Value: $280
Starting bid
One of the world’s most respected voices in autism advocacy, Dr. Temple Grandin has inspired millions through her groundbreaking work in science, agriculture, and neurodiversity awareness.
This special collection celebrates her impact and message of possibility.
This exclusive package includes:
• 3 autographed Temple Grandin books
• Temple Grandin commemorative tote bag
• Framed Temple Grandin poster
• Bonus book: The Grandin Papers
Temple Grandin’s story has helped reshape how the world sees autism — proving that different ways of thinking bring incredible value.
This meaningful collection is perfect for:
• Autism advocates
• Educators and therapists
• Parents and families
• Collectors of signed books
• Anyone inspired by Temple Grandin’s life and work
And tonight, this item supports something equally powerful…Creating careers for adults with special needs through Wigglewow.
Value: $250
“Temple Grandin changed the way the world understands autism. Tonight you have the chance to take home a signed collection from one of the most influential voices in neurodiversity.”
Starting bid
Ready to transform the chaos into calm?
Two powerhouse organizers — Paula Frankel and Amanda Leazer — will come to your home and organize one room to match your personal organizational style.
They’ll help create a system where everything has a place, making it easier to maintain a clean, functional, and peaceful space in your home.
Whether it’s a pantry, closet, office, or playroom, their expertise will help bring clarity and order to the room that needs it most.
✨ Includes:
• Two professional organizers working together
• Organization of one room in your home
• Customized system designed around your personal style
Say goodbye to clutter and hello to calm!
Value: $700
Starting bid
Add a little sparkle for you and your love for dogs! 🐾✨
Generously donated by Davis Jewelers, this beautiful pair of Davis Signature 14k White Gold Diamond Dog Bone Stud Earrings is both elegant and playful.
Each earring features prong-set round brilliant cut diamonds arranged in a charming dog bone design — the perfect accessory for any dog lover or jewelry enthusiast.
These stunning studs contain (14) round brilliant cut diamonds set in 14k white gold, creating a timeless piece that can be worn every day or saved for special occasions.
Whether you're bidding for yourself or as a gift, this piece brings together luxury, style, and heart.
✨ Donated by Davis Jewelers
💎 14k White Gold
💎 14 Round Brilliant Cut Diamonds
🐾 Signature Dog Bone Design
Retail Value: $799
Thank you to Davis Jewelers for supporting our mission and helping make Epic Impact possible.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this beautiful Joseph’s Salon & Spa gift package, designed to help you relax, refresh, and recharge.
This package includes $150 worth of premium Aveda products, including moisturizing hand and foot relief creams, beautifying composition oil, and a relaxing candle — perfect for creating your own spa experience at home.
You’ll also receive a $100 gift card to Joseph’s Salon & Spa, one of Louisville’s premier salons, where you can enjoy professional hair, spa, or beauty services.
Value: $250
Whether you treat yourself or gift it to someone special, this package is the perfect way to indulge in a little well-deserved pampering.
Starting bid
Take home this beautiful Gift Card Tree filled with over $250 in gift cards and dining treats from a variety of popular restaurants and local favorites!
Clipped to a decorative lit tree, this package includes gift cards and dining perks from spots such as:
Longhorn Steakhouse
Panera Bread
La Suerte
Brick House Tavern & Tap
Additional dining surprises
Whether you’re planning a date night, family dinner, lunch with friends, or a quick coffee break, this collection of gift cards gives you plenty of delicious options.
Perfect for food lovers
Great for trying new restaurants
A fun variety of dining experiences
Take home the Gift Card Tree and enjoy meals on us!
Estimated Value: $250+
Starting bid
Show off your Louisville pride with this beautifully crafted rustic Fleur-de-Lis wall piece!
Made from stained wood with a bold dark finish, this piece brings a warm, handcrafted charm that fits perfectly in:
Living rooms
Game rooms
Bars & man caves
Offices
Any space celebrating Louisville and Kentucky tradition
The Fleur-de-Lis symbol represents heritage, strength, and community — making it a perfect decorative statement for any Louisville fan.
Add a touch of rustic Kentucky style to your home while supporting an incredible cause!
Value $80
Starting bid
Celebrate the Bluegrass State with this beautifully handcrafted rustic Kentucky wall décor!
This wooden silhouette of the state of Kentucky features a dark stained finish and reclaimed-style wood design, giving it a warm farmhouse feel that fits perfectly in:
Living rooms
Game rooms
Bars & man caves
Offices
Homes that love Kentucky pride
Whether you’re a Kentucky native, a horse racing fan, or just love rustic décor, this piece is a great way to show your state pride while supporting a meaningful cause.
Bring a little piece of Kentucky home!
Value: $60
Starting bid
Keep your ride looking fresh with this Good Vibes Garage Car Care Package and Mini Detail Experience!
This awesome bundle includes a $100 Good Vibes Garage detailing bucket kit packed with premium car care supplies plus a $150 Mini Detail appointment with Mac, one of Wigglewow’s very own Epic Chefs!
Package Includes:
Mini Detail with Mac – $150 Value
Enjoy a professional mini car detail experience while supporting meaningful employment through Wigglewow.
Good Vibes Garage Detailing Kit – $100 Value
Includes premium car care products and supplies such as:
• Detailing bucket
• Microfiber drying towel
• Cleaning chemicals
• Interior and exterior detailing products
• Professional-grade cleaning accessories
Whether you’re a car enthusiast, weekend detailer, or just love a clean ride, this package gives you everything you need to keep your vehicle shining.
Even better — your detail will be completed with Epic Chef Mac, making this an experience you won’t forget!
Estimated Value: $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!