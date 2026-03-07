EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #1-50

Celebrate the excitement and tradition of the Kentucky Derby with this beautiful collector’s basket perfect for Derby parties or bourbon lovers.





This package includes:

• A festive Kentucky Derby wreath to decorate your home for race day

• A bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 commemorative bourbon

• A set of Kentucky Derby 152 glasses perfect for mint juleps or your favorite cocktail

• A vintage Kendall-Jackson wine bottle from Kentucky Derby 150

• All presented in a charming dog paw basket in honor of Wigglewow

VALUED AT $115





Whether you’re hosting a Derby party or simply love the pageantry of the Run for the Roses, this basket brings the spirit of Churchill Downs right to your home.