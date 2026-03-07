EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #1-50

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Starting bid
Celebrate the excitement and tradition of the Kentucky Derby with this beautiful collector’s basket perfect for Derby parties or bourbon lovers.
This package includes:
• A festive Kentucky Derby wreath to decorate your home for race day
• A bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 commemorative bourbon
• A set of Kentucky Derby 152 glasses perfect for mint juleps or your favorite cocktail
• A vintage Kendall-Jackson wine bottle from Kentucky Derby 150
• All presented in a charming dog paw basket in honor of Wigglewow
VALUED AT $115
Whether you’re hosting a Derby party or simply love the pageantry of the Run for the Roses, this basket brings the spirit of Churchill Downs right to your home.
Starting bid
Show off your Shamrocks pride with this Trinity High School spirit basket!
Perfect for students, alumni, parents, or any Trinity fan, this basket includes a collection of Trinity gear to help you represent your school wherever you go.
Basket Includes:
• Trinity High School hoodie (size Small)
• Trinity High School t-shirt (size Small)
• Trinity cinch sack backpack
• Trinity lanyard
• Trinity sunglasses
• Trinity car decal
Whether you're cheering from the stands, heading to school events, or simply showing your Trinity pride around town, this basket has everything you need to support the Shamrocks.
Estimated Value: $115
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Get ready for a delicious night out with this Texas Roadhouse themed basket packed with fan favorites and dining experiences.
This package includes everything you need to enjoy the bold flavors Texas Roadhouse is known for, whether you're cooking at home or heading out for a steakhouse meal.
Basket Includes:
• (2) Dinner for Two vouchers to Texas Roadhouse
• (2) Free appetizer vouchers
• Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning
• Texas Roadhouse rib seasoning
• Texas Roadhouse beef jerky
• Texas Roadhouse scented candle
• A classic bag of Texas Roadhouse peanuts
Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or anyone who loves the legendary flavors of Texas Roadhouse.
Estimated Value: $150
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of one of Louisville’s favorite specialty food shops into your kitchen with this gourmet tasting collection from Primo Oils & Vinegars on Bardstown Road.
Known for their artisan oils, vinegars, and specialty food items, Primo offers incredible ingredients perfect for home chefs and food lovers alike.
Basket Includes:
• Primo Gourmet Salsa
• Primo Traditional Oil & Vinegar Blend
• Primo Olive Oil
• Janet’s Cranberry Jalapeño Jam
• Black Truffle Sea Salt
• Bequet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels
Perfect for entertaining, cooking, or gifting to the foodie in your life.
📍 Donated by:
Primo Oils & Vinegars
2237 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Estimated Value: $100
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to great bourbon and patriotic spirit with this festive celebration basket perfect for gatherings, holidays, or relaxing evenings with friends.
This basket features two classic Kentucky bourbons along with themed accessories and snacks to help you enjoy the experience.
Basket Includes:
• 750 mL Bulleit Bourbon
• 750 mL Jim Beam Bourbon
• Two Kentucky Derby themed glasses
• Two tasting plates
• Star candles
• Assorted snacks
Whether you're hosting friends, celebrating a holiday, or simply enjoying a quiet evening, this basket brings together the flavors and spirit of Kentucky.
Estimated Value: $150
💙 Donated by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of spring and the joy of Easter with this charming seasonal basket perfect for entertaining or gifting.
This festive basket includes a selection of wines from Baer’s City Winery paired with sweet Easter treats and a beautiful spring floral arrangement that will brighten any home.
Basket Includes:
• Three bottles of Baer’s City Winery wine
• Assorted Easter candy
• A beautiful burlap neutral-toned floral arrangement perfect for spring décor
• Seasonal Easter basket presentation
Whether you're hosting an Easter gathering, celebrating the arrival of spring, or simply enjoying a relaxing evening with a glass of wine, this basket brings the perfect mix of charm and flavor.
Estimated Value: $150
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Celebrate the excitement and tradition of the Kentucky Derby with this unique collector’s basket, perfect for Derby parties or bourbon lovers.
This festive package captures the spirit of the Run for the Roses and includes Derby-themed décor, collectible glassware, and classic Kentucky bourbon.
Basket Includes:
• A festive Kentucky Derby wreath decorated with vintage Derby pins
• A bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 152 commemorative bourbon
• A set of Kentucky Derby 152 glasses, perfect for mint juleps or your favorite cocktail
• A vintage Kendall-Jackson wine bottle from Kentucky Derby 150
• All beautifully presented in a charming dog paw basket in honor of Wigglewow
Whether you're hosting a Derby party or simply love the pageantry of Churchill Downs, this basket brings the excitement of Derby Day right into your home.
Estimated Value: $115
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
This charming handmade basket is perfect for dog lovers and anyone who appreciates unique, handcrafted items.
Featuring Wigglewow’s signature blue and orange colors, this beautiful crochet mini tote is filled with thoughtful gifts for both you and your pup.
Basket Includes:
• A handmade crochet blue and orange mini tote basket
• Four crocheted trivets, perfect for protecting your table in style
• Four pairs of dog-themed earrings ($29.95 value each)
• Three packages of Wigglewow gourmet dog treats
• A dog toy for your furry friend
This unique collection makes a wonderful gift for pet lovers while celebrating the creativity and community spirit behind Wigglewow.
Estimated Value: $150
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Perfect for picnics, tailgates, family gatherings, or game-day celebrations, this Jersey Mike’s themed cooler package has everything you need to enjoy great food and fun.
The insulated cooler is filled with Jersey Mike’s branded goodies along with a catering certificate that makes hosting your next event easy and delicious.
Package Includes:
• Insulated picnic-size cooler
• Certificate for a Jersey Mike’s Catering Box
• Two Jersey Mike’s dog balls
• Jersey Mike’s beach ball
• Jersey Mike’s insulated cup
• Jersey Mike’s lanyard
• Jersey Mike’s koozie
Whether you're planning a picnic, tailgate, or family get-together, this basket brings the flavor and fun of Jersey Mike’s to your next event.
Estimated Value: $130
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing night in with this bourbon and snack basket inspired by the classic spirit of Field of Dreams.
Perfect for movie night, game night, or simply unwinding after a long day, this basket pairs a bottle of bourbon with a delicious collection of snacks to enjoy.
Basket Includes:
• 750 mL Field of Dreams Bourbon
• Popcorn and popcorn seasoning
• Chips and pretzels
• Beef jerky
• Cookies and chocolate
• Assorted snack favorites
Gather your friends, start a movie, and enjoy a cozy night with this delicious snack and bourbon pairing.
Estimated Value: $90
💙 Donated by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Calling all hot chicken fans! This Joella’s themed basket is perfect for anyone who loves bold flavors and a great local restaurant experience.
Enjoy dinner at one of Kentuckiana’s favorite hot chicken spots while showing off your Joella’s pride with fun branded gear.
Basket Includes:
• $100 in Joella’s Hot Chicken gift cards
• Joella’s hat
• Three Joella’s t-shirts
• Joella’s koozie
Perfect for a fun night out, sharing with friends, or representing your favorite hot chicken spot around town.
Estimated Value: $150
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Show your Louisville Cardinals pride with this ultimate fan basket filled with game-day gear, Kentucky spirits, and fun snacks for cheering on the Cards.
Whether you're hosting friends for the big game or just celebrating your love for Louisville athletics, this basket has everything you need for a great game-day experience.
Basket Includes:
• 750 mL Element Pinot Grigio Wine
• 750 mL Bourbon Club Kentucky Bourbon
• Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Syrup
• UofL license plate
• Louisville Cardinals fan head helmet
• UofL t-shirt
• “Bad Call Brick” fan prop
• Two wine glasses
• Assorted snacks
Perfect for game day gatherings, tailgates, or showing off your Cardinals pride.
Estimated Value: $200
💙 Donated by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Show off your Assumption High School pride with this fun collection of Rockets spirit gear!
Perfect for students, alumni, parents, or fans, this basket includes a variety of Assumption-branded items for school events, game days, or everyday use.
Basket Includes:
• Assumption beach towel
• Game day Assumption bag
• Assumption travel / makeup / pencil bag
• Assumption insulated cup
• Assumption scrunchie
• Assumption carry bag to hold it all
Whether you're cheering on the Rockets, heading to the pool, or showing school pride around town, this basket has everything you need to represent Assumption in style.
Estimated Value: $110
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
When it’s time to relax, it’s time for Treat O’Clock! This fun and cozy basket pairs two excellent Kentucky bourbons with snacks and treats for both you and your pup.
Perfect for a relaxing evening at home, this basket includes everything you need to unwind while your furry friend enjoys a few treats too.
Basket Includes:
• 750 mL Rough Rider Kentucky Bourbon
• 750 mL Wathen’s Single Barrel Bourbon
• Coffee mug
• Dog dish
• Dog snacks
• Wigglewow gourmet dog treats
• Picture frame
• Hand warmers
• Kitchen towel
• Assorted snacks
Whether you're sharing the evening with friends or spending time with your four-legged companion, this basket makes it easy to enjoy a cozy night in.
Estimated Value: $175
💙 Donated by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Welcome guests to your home with this beautiful handcrafted spring wreath.
Featuring soft pastel florals arranged on a natural grapevine base and finished with a charming wooden “hello” script, this wreath adds a warm and inviting touch to any front door or entryway.
The neutral tones and delicate florals make it perfect for spring, Easter, or everyday décor.
This lovely piece is perfect for refreshing your home for the season or gifting to someone special.
Estimated Value: $65
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing evening with this charming wine and entertaining basket, perfect for sharing with friends or gifting to a wine lover.
This basket pairs a bottle of red wine with stylish stemless glasses and a cork trivet, making it a great addition to your next gathering or cozy night at home.
Basket Includes:
• Bottle of Obscene Red Wine
• Two stemless wine glasses
• Decorative cork trivet / cork board
• Basket presentation
Perfect for entertaining, date nights, or simply enjoying a glass of wine after a long day.
Estimated Value: $45
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Bring warmth and craftsmanship to your kitchen with this beautiful handcrafted wooden serving bowl.
Perfect for salads, fresh fruit, pasta dishes, or as a stunning centerpiece, this bowl combines natural wood beauty with everyday functionality. Its timeless design makes it a wonderful addition to any kitchen or dining table.
Included with the bowl is a soft decorative cloth, making it easy to present or store when not in use.
Whether you're hosting dinner with friends or enjoying a family meal, this piece adds a touch of rustic elegance to every gathering.
💰 Estimated Value: $55
Starting bid
This beautiful original painting was created by Epic Chef Megan Hawk, one of the incredible team members at Wigglewow.
Through Wigglewow, adults with special needs are given the opportunity to build confidence, community, and meaningful careers. Megan’s artwork represents the creativity, talent, and joy that flourish when people are given the opportunity to shine.
This one-of-a-kind piece is more than just artwork — it is a celebration of inclusion, creativity, and the spirit of the Epic Chefs who make Wigglewow so special.
Whether displayed in your home, office, or gifted to someone special, this painting is a meaningful reminder of the power of opportunity.
Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect Bourbon & Coke or Rum & Coke night is packed into this fun and nostalgic Coca-Cola themed bundle.
Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a relaxing evening at home, this basket combines classic Kentucky bourbon, rum, Coca-Cola collectibles, and plenty of snacks.
Bundle Includes:
• 750 mL Bulleit Bourbon
• Bottle of rum (perfect for Rum & Coke)
• 6-pack of Coca-Cola cans
• Bottle of Coca-Cola
• Four Coca-Cola glasses
• Coca-Cola coasters
• Coca-Cola bucket
• Two Coca-Cola decorative signs
• Coca-Cola pencils
• Assorted snacks
This bundle is perfect for entertaining, home bars, or collectors who love classic Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Estimated Value: $135
💙 Donated by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas and The Loeflers
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Celebrate the joy of spring with this beautiful floral centerpiece paired with colorful seasonal dog treats.
This vibrant arrangement features bright spring florals designed to bring warmth and color to your home, making it perfect for Easter celebrations, Derby parties, or spring décor.
Basket Includes:
• A stunning spring floral arrangement centerpiece
• Seven colorful Wigglewow decorated treats featuring festive Derby and Easter designs
• Decorative presentation container
Whether you're hosting guests, decorating for spring, or gifting something cheerful to someone special, this arrangement is sure to brighten any space.
Estimated Value: $100
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Create the perfect cozy morning with this delicious breakfast and cocoa bundle packed with everything you need for a warm and relaxing start to the day.
This charming wooden crate includes pancake and cocoa favorites along with a mini waffle maker to make breakfast extra special.
Bundle Includes:
• Mini holiday waffle maker
• Maple syrup from the Maple Syrup Festival
• Assorted pancake mixes
• Hot cocoa mixes
• Marshmallows
• Peppermint chocolate stirring spoons
• Two cozy mugs
• Decorative wooden crate
Perfect for chilly mornings, family breakfasts, or gifting to someone who loves warm comfort food.
Estimated Value: $50
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
This beautifully handcrafted wooden crucifix is a meaningful display piece that reflects faith, craftsmanship, and devotion.
Carefully designed with contrasting wood tones and a distinctive cross pattern, this piece makes a striking addition to a home, office, or prayer space.
Mounted on a wooden base, it can be displayed on a shelf, mantle, or tabletop as a daily reminder of faith and inspiration.
Estimated Value: $75
🙏 Donated by Nick from Pickleball Euphoria
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Enjoy the elegance of Biltmore with this beautiful wine lover’s collection featuring bottles from the renowned Biltmore Estate Winery.
This stunning basket includes wine, glassware, and decorative wooden display boxes, making it perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding to your home bar.
Collection Includes:
• Two bottles of Biltmore Estate wine
• Biltmore wine glasses
• Decorative wooden wine display boxes
• Wine accessories and decorative presentation pieces
This collection is perfect for wine lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates the timeless charm of the Biltmore Estate.
Estimated Value: $125
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
This stunning original painting was created by Epic Chef Megan Hawk, one of the talented artists and team members at Wigglewow.
Featuring a vibrant monarch butterfly resting on a blooming flower, this piece celebrates beauty, transformation, and growth — themes that reflect the heart of the Wigglewow mission.
Through Wigglewow, adults with special needs are given the opportunity to build confidence, develop skills, and create meaningful careers. Megan’s artwork is a wonderful example of the creativity and talent that flourishes when people are given the opportunity to shine.
This one-of-a-kind piece would make a beautiful addition to any home, office, or art collection.
Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Add a refreshing twist to your next gathering with this elegant wine and entertaining bundle, thoughtfully assembled by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas.
This basket features a wonderful selection of wines, glassware, entertaining accessories, and sweet treats—perfect for hosting friends or enjoying a relaxing evening at home.
Basket Includes:
• Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
• Baer & Son Pinot Noir
• Mini Prosecco
• Two crystal wine glasses
• Corkcicle wine accessory
• Decorative wall shelf
• Wine tasting plate
• Coasters and napkins
• Assorted snacks and chocolates
This cheerful and stylish bundle makes a perfect addition to your home entertaining collection.
Estimated Value: $175
💙 Made by Epic Chef Kassidy Douglas
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Celebrate the holidays with a beautiful piece of Kentucky-inspired craftsmanship.
This unique 3-foot decorative Christmas tree is handcrafted using traditional tobacco sticks, a nod to Kentucky’s rich agricultural heritage. The tree is accented with festive ornaments and topped with a star, creating a charming rustic holiday display.
Perfect for farmhouse décor lovers, Kentucky collectors, or anyone who appreciates handmade holiday decorations.
Features:
• Handcrafted from authentic tobacco sticks
• Approximately 3 feet tall
• Decorated with festive holiday accents
• Mounted in a decorative Merry Christmas bucket
This one-of-a-kind piece will make a beautiful addition to your holiday décor for years to come.
Estimated Value: $50
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate hair care and self-care experience.
This luxurious bundle includes premium Amika hair products, salon tools, relaxing self-care accessories, and a $50 gift certificate for hair services with Melissa Pirrman.
Perfect for anyone who loves great hair days and a little pampering.
Basket Includes:
• Assorted Amika professional hair products
• $50 Hair Services Gift Certificate with Melissa Pirrman
• Detangling hair brush
• Hair clips
• Set of facial hair shavers
• Soothing eye mask
• Relaxation massager
• Mirror tray
• Additional hair care accessories
This beautiful basket is perfect for personal pampering or gifting to the hair lover in your life.
Estimated Value: $300
Donated by: Melissa Pirrman
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
This beautiful Made With Love Basket is filled with handmade items created with care, creativity, and heart.
This special collection includes pieces crafted by members of our incredible community, including a handmade item by one of our very own Epic Chefs.
Included in this basket:
• Pottery Serving Bowls
• Handmade Beanie by Epic Chef Bella Dimas
• Scrubby’s Dish Scrubbers
• Soup Koozies
• Dog Bowtie
• Handcrafted Soaps
Each piece represents the creativity and talent of individuals who love to make and share their work with others.
This is more than a basket — it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and heart.
A truly meaningful collection you won’t find anywhere else.
💙 Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Have your beloved pet turned into a beautiful custom portrait created by Epic Chef Emma Kozak.
Emma creates detailed digital portraits that capture the personality and spirit of your favorite animal. Each portrait is carefully drawn on an iPad and then printed as a framed 8x10 artwork.
The winning bidder will provide a photo of their pet(s), and Emma will create a one-of-a-kind portrait just for them.
Package Includes:
• Custom 8x10 framed portrait of your pet
• Hand-drawn digital artwork created by Epic Chef Emma Kozak
• PDF file of the artwork, allowing you to enlarge or print additional copies
• A unique keepsake celebrating your favorite furry companion
Each portrait takes approximately 14 hours to complete, making this a truly special and meaningful piece of art.
Value: Priceless
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers and opportunities for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Bring music into your home with this beautiful preowned Giannini mandolin, complete with a protective hard carrying case.
Giannini instruments are known for their quality craftsmanship and warm acoustic tone, making this mandolin a wonderful choice for beginners, hobby musicians, or collectors.
Whether you're learning a new instrument, adding to your music collection, or gifting it to a music lover, this mandolin is a timeless instrument that can be enjoyed for years to come.
Includes:
• Giannini Acoustic mandolin
• Protective hard carrying case
Estimated Value: $200
🎁 Donated by Nancy Urscheit
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
This striking framed artwork features a detailed sketch of a football player in action, capturing the intensity and emotion of the game.
The piece was created by a professional artist, the father of donor Nancy Urscheit, making it a unique and meaningful original work of art.
Beautifully framed and ready to display, this artwork would make a perfect addition to a sports fan’s home, office, or game room.
Details:
• Original hand-drawn sketch
• Professionally framed and ready to hang
• Created by a professional artist
Estimated Value: $150
🎁 Donated by Nancy Urscheit
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautiful handmade crocheted Afghan blanket, thoughtfully crafted and donated by Sherri Trent.
This soft and cozy blanket features a timeless design and neutral color palette, making it perfect for any living room, bedroom, or reading nook.
Handmade items like this take many hours of care and craftsmanship, creating a truly one-of-a-kind piece that can be enjoyed for years to come.
Perfect for:
• Snuggling up on chilly evenings
• Adding warmth and texture to your home décor
• Giving as a thoughtful handmade gift
Handmade and Donated By: Sherri Trent
Estimated Value: $200
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., creating meaningful careers for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
The perfect package for bourbon lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
This bundle includes:
• Camouflage UofL Cardinals quarter-zip pullover
• Jim Beam Bourbon
• James B. Beam Distilling Company tumbler
• James B. Beam water bottle
• Two whiskey glasses
• Jim Beam koozie
• Chevrolet Trucks camo hat
Great for relaxing with friends, tailgating, or adding to your man cave collection.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Treat your favorite four-legged friend to the ultimate dog lover gift basket filled with toys, treats, and cozy surprises!
This fun basket includes a variety of dog toys, accessories, treats, and pet-themed goodies designed to keep tails wagging and pups entertained.
Perfect for dog parents who love spoiling their furry family members.
Whether it’s playtime, snack time, or cuddle time, this basket has everything to make your pup’s day a little brighter.
Basket Includes
• Assorted dog toys
• Wigglewow Dog treats
• Snuffle/play mat
• Plush squeaky toys
• Dog Waste Bags
• Dog bowl
• Dog-themed décor and accessories
• Pet-themed gifts for dog lovers
Value: $110
Starting bid
Unwind, relax, and enjoy a cozy night in with the Kick Back & Chill Relaxation Basket. This thoughtfully curated collection includes comforting treats, spa-inspired self-care items, and cozy essentials designed to help you recharge and indulge in some well-deserved relaxation.
Perfect for a quiet evening with a good book, a warm drink, and a soft blanket, this basket is ideal for anyone who loves comfort, self-care, and a little indulgence.
🧺 Basket Includes
• Bottle of wine
• Wine glass
• Oprah’s Book Club: Where the Heart Is
• Cozy throw blanket
• Mug
• Ghirardelli hot cocoa mix
• Ghirardelli chocolate
• Decorative soap
• Candle
• Bath salts
• Skin mochi
• Eye mask
🎁 Perfect For
• Cozy nights at home
• Self-care and relaxation
• Gift for book lovers
• A relaxing spa night
Value $130
Proceeds benefit Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
A great package for any golfer looking to improve their game and add some fun golf gear to their collection.
This bundle includes:
• Golf lesson with Seneca PGA Professional Kevin Greenwell
• Srixon golf balls
• Titleist cap
• Trophy golf ball display clock
• Golf tees
Perfect for both new golfers and experienced players who want to sharpen their skills while enjoying quality golf accessories.
Value: $130
Starting bid
A fun and family-friendly activity basket packed with games, puzzles, and creative activities for all ages.
Perfect for family game nights, rainy days, or keeping kids entertained with a mix of classic games, puzzles, and sweet treats.
Includes:
2 Puzzles
SkipBo
Bunco
Deck of Cards
2 Boxes of Crayons
Word Find Book
Insulated Cup
Glow in the Dark Throw
Crazy Outlet Candy
Activity Book
Value
$100
Starting bid
A bright and cheerful Easter basket filled with fun treats, activities, and a special keepsake for kids. This festive bundle includes sweet snacks, creative activities, and a colorful tie-dye wristlet that can be used to carry money, a phone, or small treasures.
Perfect for Easter celebrations or springtime fun.
Includes:
Stuffed Bunny
Candy and Snacks
Activity Book and Crayons
Reading Book titled “I Am Empowered”
Value: $60
Starting bid
A relaxing self-care and pampering bundle designed for a peaceful evening of relaxation.
This elegant set includes a bottle of wine, cozy accents, and a gift certificate for a little extra self-care.
Perfect for unwinding after a long day or gifting to someone who deserves a little pampering.
Includes:
Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc – Blank Stare
Wine Coaster
Candle
$50 Gift Certificate to HB Aesthetics
Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience. This soothing self-care bundle includes a one-hour massage gift certificate along with relaxing spa essentials to create a calming, restorative experience at home or at the spa.
Includes:
Gift Certificate for One Hour Massage
Satin Eye Mask
Bath and Body Soap
Value
$135
Starting bid
A great package for soccer fans and local food lovers. This bundle includes Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club merchandise along with gift cards to enjoy both the club and a delicious meal at The Fishery.
Perfect for supporting local soccer while enjoying a night out.
Bundle includes:
Two Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club T-Shirts (Adult Large and Child XS)
Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club Water Bottle
$100 Gift Card to Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club
$45 Gift Card to The Fishery
Value
$175
Starting bid
Bring the fiesta home with this fun Taco Tuesday bundle!
Perfect for hosting friends or enjoying a flavorful night in, this basket includes everything you need to create a delicious taco spread along with margarita essentials to complete the celebration.
This bundle includes
Chi-Chi’s Margarita Mix
Tortillas
Salsa
Queso
Fresh Guacamole Keeper
Festive Napkins
Citrus Juicer
Margarita Kitchen Towel
Taco Seasoning
Citrus Squeezer
Rice
Value
$100
Starting bid
A bourbon and gourmet sweets bundle perfect for those who enjoy a smooth pour paired with artisan treats. This set features a bottle of Old Forester bourbon alongside handcrafted chocolates and snacks from Art Eatables, known for their bourbon-inspired confections.
This bundle includes:
$25 Gift Card to Art Eatables
Oak Stream Collection Bourbon Truffles
Old Forester Dipped Marshmallow
Salted Pretzels with Caramel Dark Chocolate
Bottle of Old Forester Bourbon
Value
$80
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this delicious Candy for Caring basket filled with a variety of handcrafted chocolates and gourmet sweets.
Perfect for sharing with friends, gifting to someone special, or enjoying a decadent treat yourself.
Includes:
Assorted Handcrafted Chocolates
Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Covered Treats
Gourmet Candy Assortment
Value
$75
Starting bid
A thoughtful handmade bundle designed for cozy moments at home.
This charming set includes a pillow with a built-in book pocket for relaxing reading time, along with cozy soup bowls and handmade touches that make it perfect for a quiet night in with a good book and warm comfort.
Includes:
Pillow with Book Pocket
Book and Bookmark
Soup Bowls
Soup Bowl Koozies
Bow Tie for Dog
Value:
Priceless
Starting bid
A delightful basket of handcrafted sweets from Candy for Caring, filled with a variety of gourmet chocolates and festive treats.
Perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying as a sweet indulgence.
Every bite supports a great cause while satisfying your sweet tooth.
Includes:
Assorted Handcrafted Chocolates
Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Covered Treats
Gourmet Candy Assortment from Candy for Caring
Value
$50
Starting bid
It’s time to raise a glass! This Let’s Celebrate Whiskey Bundle is perfect for anyone who enjoys a great pour and great company.
Whether you're hosting friends, celebrating a milestone, or simply enjoying a relaxing evening, this bundle creates the perfect at-home whiskey tasting experience.
Included in this bundle:
• Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey
• Additional Whiskey Bottle
• Mini Whiskey Bottles for Tasting
• Whiskey Tasting Flight Board
• Set of Tasting Glasses
• Decorative Serving Basket
Gather your friends, pour a few samples, and enjoy a fun whiskey tasting night at home.
Cheers to good friends, great conversations, and smooth whiskey!
💰 Estimated Value: $95
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect cozy movie night at home!
This fun Couples Mega Movie Night Basket is packed with sweet treats, cozy blankets, and movie-night essentials to turn any evening into a relaxing night in.
Included in this basket:
• $30 Fandango at Home Gift Card – Rent or buy your favorite movies
• Assortment of Candy
• Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn
• Kernel Seasons Variety Pack
• His & Hers Movie Socks
• His & Hers Movie Blankets
• Movie Night Snack Tray
Snuggle up, grab the popcorn, and press play — the ultimate movie night awaits!
Perfect for date nights, family movie nights, or a cozy weekend at home.
Value $120
Starting bid
Tackle projects with power and precision using the Milwaukee M12 Compact 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit. Known for durability and performance, this compact yet powerful drill is perfect for home improvement projects, DIY builds, and everyday repairs.
Whether you're a seasoned tool user or just getting started, this reliable Milwaukee drill will quickly become a go-to in your toolbox.
Included
• Milwaukee M12 Compact 3/8" Drill/Driver
• M12 REDLITHIUM Battery
• Charger
• Carrying Case
Value
$100
Starting bid
Fuel your mornings with this coffee lover’s dream! This basket features a delicious assortment of premium coffees along with stylish drinkware to enjoy every sip.
Whether you prefer a bold brew or a smooth morning roast, this collection is perfect for starting your day energized.
Included
• Dutch Bros Vanilla Caramel Coffee
• Bitty’s Blend Light Roast Coffee
• Bitty & Beau’s Light Roast Coffee
• Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Mug
• Starbucks Reusable Cold Cup
• $50 Starbucks Gift Card
• $10 Scooter’s Coffee Gift Card
Value
$135
**Fun Fact: Bitty's & Beau's is a franchise that employees adults with special needs!!! Check them out on their website!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!