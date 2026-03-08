EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #51-100

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Starting bid
Bring the bourbon experience home with this unique package featuring Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon and a personal aging barrel.
This set allows you to experiment with aging your own spirits or cocktails using the included 1000 Oaks aging barrel, a fun and interactive way to enhance flavors and create your own signature blend.
Package Includes:
• Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
• 1000 Oaks personal aging barrel kit
• Wooden barrel stand and instructions
• Private Selection travel bag
Perfect for bourbon lovers, collectors, or anyone who enjoys experimenting with unique whiskey experiences.
Estimated Value: $175
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Celebrate the Hoosiers in style with this ultimate fan bundle packed with IU spirit wear and collectibles!
This collection includes official Indiana University National Champions gear, Hoosiers themed beverages, and fan merchandise perfect for game days, watch parties, or showing your IU pride year-round.
Basket Includes:
• IU National Champions T-Shirt
• IU National Champions Hat
• IU National Champions Wine
• IU themed wine bottle
• Hoosier Game Day Lager cans
• IU National Champions souvenir cups
• Decorative fan basket
Whether you're tailgating, hosting a watch party, or celebrating Indiana basketball history, this bundle is perfect for any die-hard Hoosiers fan.
❤️🤍 Go Hoosiers!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Make your next celebration unforgettable with this $450 gift certificate from KidsPartiesPlus.com for event and party rentals.
With over 150 games and party options to choose from, you can create the perfect event for birthdays, school events, neighborhood gatherings, or family celebrations.
Choose from fun favorites like:
• Arcade and interactive games
• Carnival games and activities
• Party props and décor
• Classic event entertainment
• Work team building
This package is perfect for kids’ birthdays, family parties, school celebrations, or community events.
📅 Expiration: March 1, 2027
Estimated Value: $450
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this incredible beauty and self-care collection packed with premium skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, and hair care products.
This stunning basket includes a wide variety of products designed to help you refresh, hydrate, and glow from head to toe.
Highlights include:
✨ Luxury skincare and serums
✨ Professional makeup essentials
✨ Body care and bath products
✨ Hair care treatments
✨ Fragrance and cologne
✨ Sunscreen and skin protection
✨ Nail polish and beauty accessories
Beautifully arranged in a wicker basket, this bundle includes over 20 beauty products perfect for anyone who loves skincare, makeup, and self-care.
Retail Value: $467
All proceeds benefit Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., creating meaningful careers for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Brighten your smile with this professional Opalescence Teeth Whitening Treatment, generously donated by Patty Thompson, DMD.
This package includes a custom-fitted whitening system designed to safely and effectively whiten your teeth at home with professional-grade results.
Package Includes:
• Custom top and bottom whitening trays
• Professional Opalescence whitening treatment
• Personalized dental fit for optimal whitening results
This professional system provides noticeably whiter teeth while being comfortable and easy to use.
Perfect for anyone preparing for a special event, wedding, graduation, or simply wanting a brighter smile.
Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: Patty Thompson, DMD
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Upgrade your golf game with this premium golfer’s package featuring a Titleist Cart 15 Golf Bag and a professional golf lesson from PGA Tour Superstore.
The Titleist Cart 15 bag is designed for performance and organization, offering plenty of storage, premium construction, and a sleek professional look on the course.
Package Includes:
• Titleist Cart 15 Golf Bag
• 1 Adult Golf Lesson at PGA Tour Superstore
• Professional swing analysis and instruction
Whether you're improving your game, getting started or looking for the perfect gift for the golfer in your life, this package delivers both style and skill improvement.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy an elegant night of cocktails and sparkle with this beautiful Swarovski martini-inspired collection.
Perfect for hosting a stylish cocktail night or gifting to someone who loves both fine drinks and a little sparkle.
This package includes:
🍸 2 Bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka
🍋 EFFEN Lemon Drop Vodka
🍸 Assorted cocktail mixers and martini flavor shots
🍸 4 Swarovski Crystal martini glasses
🍸 Elegant cocktail shaker
Whether you're hosting a girls’ night, celebrating with friends, or mixing up your favorite martini, this set creates the perfect Sip & Sparkle experience.
This beautifully curated package creates the perfect martini night experience with a touch of sparkle.
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
Bring the distillery experience home with this premium Four Roses bourbon lover collection. Perfect for entertaining guests or elevating your own home bar setup.
This package includes everything you need to enjoy your bourbon in style.
This set includes:
🥃 Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
🥃 Four Roses Crystal Carafe
🥃 Large Four Roses Bar Mat
🥃 Two Small Bar Drain Mats
🥃 Two Rose-Shaped Ice Molds
Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone looking to upgrade their home bar.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Channel your inner explorer with this incredible treasure hunting adventure package filled with tools, collectibles, and themed treasures perfect for explorers of all ages.
Whether you're searching for hidden treasures outdoors or enjoying classic adventure films at home, this package brings the excitement of discovery to life.
This adventure collection includes:
🗺️ Treasure Hunt Book and Map signed by Chris Dotson
🔎 Real metal detector for finding hidden treasures
🌍 Mini decorative globe
📚 Treasure-themed collectibles and keepsakes
🎬 Classic adventure movies including The Goonies and Treasure Island
📦 Treasure chest and themed display pieces
This unique package is perfect for families, adventure lovers, collectors, or anyone who has ever dreamed of finding hidden treasure.
Estimated Value: $800
Starting bid
Upgrade your next gathering with this premium entertaining set centered around a YETI party bucket, perfect for chilling drinks and keeping the good times flowing.
This bundle includes everything you need to stock a mini cocktail bar for your next party.
Package Includes:
Perfect for hosting parties, backyard gatherings, tailgates, or adding a stylish piece to your home bar setup.
Estimated Value: $325
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with this three-lesson package from the professionals at PGA TOUR Superstore Studio.
This package includes three 45-minute adult golf lessons with a certified golf instructor using advanced swing analysis technology.
Lessons include:
• Personalized professional instruction
• Launch monitor ball-flight technology
• Digital swing video analysis
• Expert coaching to improve your game
Perfect for golfers of any skill level — whether you're just starting out or looking to refine your swing.
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Perfect for any golf enthusiast!
Take your golf game to the next level with a one-year PLUS Membership to the PGA TOUR Superstore Players’ Club.
This premium membership provides exclusive benefits designed for golfers and tennis players who want to improve their skills and save on equipment and services.
Membership Benefits Include:
• 1 Free Practice Session Per Day at any PGA TOUR Superstore location
• 1 Free Club Fitting Per Year (Driver, Irons, or Putter – $99 value)
• 1 Free Golf Lesson Per Year ($79 value)
• Free Standard Ground Shipping on online orders
• 30 Free Grip Installations
• 20% Off Golf Lessons
• 20% Off Club Fittings
• 50% Off Select Club Repair Services
• 50% Off Tennis Restringing
• 50% Off Court or Hitting Lane Rental
Perfect for golfers looking to practice more, improve faster, and save money on gear and services.
Estimated Value: $299
Starting bid
Dial in your equipment like the pros with this Complete Club Fitting Experience from PGA TOUR Superstore Studio.
This package includes three professional fitting sessions designed to optimize your performance on the course:
• Driver Fitting – $100 Value
• Iron Fitting – $100 Value
• Putter Fitting – $100 Value
Using advanced swing analysis technology, certified golf specialists evaluate your swing and recommend the ideal club specifications for maximum distance, accuracy, and consistency.
Perfect for golfers looking to upgrade equipment or fine-tune their game.
Total Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with friends at Nevel Meade Golf Club in Prospect, Kentucky.
This certificate includes:
• Foursome of Golf
• Cart Fees Included
• Valid Monday–Sunday
• Expires March 14, 2027
Nevel Meade Golf Club offers a beautiful course and welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect place to spend a relaxing day on the green with friends.
Gather your foursome and enjoy 18 holes of golf at one of the area's favorite courses.
Estimated Value: $280
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at the prestigious Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
This certificate includes:
• Golf for Four Players
• Golf Carts Included
• Tee times arranged through the Hurstbourne Golf Professional Staff
Gather your friends for an unforgettable day on one of Louisville’s premier private courses.
Tee times must be scheduled in advance and are subject to course availability.
Retail Value: $560
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with friends at the Standard Club.
This certificate includes:
• Golf for Four Players
• Golf Carts Included
• Valid Tuesday–Friday after 1:00 PM
• Expires December 31, 2026
Gather your foursome and spend a relaxing afternoon enjoying one of Louisville’s classic golf courses.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to any special occasion with the stunning Touchstone Crystal Big Day Jewelry Set, featuring a dazzling necklace and matching drop earrings crafted with brilliant Swarovski Zirconia.
Designed to capture light from every angle, each precision-cut stone delivers extraordinary sparkle and clarity—giving the luxurious look of diamonds without the diamond price tag.
Crafted in sterling silver and finished with rhodium plating, these pieces offer lasting shine and tarnish resistance, making them a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection.
Perfect for:
• Weddings or bridal jewelry
• Formal events and celebrations
• Anniversary gifts
• A timeless everyday statement piece
💎 Necklace Details
Item: Big Day Necklace (Item #9086N)
• 9.18 total carat weight Swarovski Zirconia
• Sterling silver with rhodium plating
• Brilliant graduated stone design
• Adjustable chain length 16" – 18"
• Lobster claw clasp
Retail Value: $329
💎 Earring Details
Item: Big Day Earrings (Item #9087E)
• 6.52 total carat weight Swarovski Zirconia
• Elegant graduated drop design
• Sterling silver with rhodium plating
• Leverback closure
Retail Value: $119
✨ Total Retail Value
$448
💙 Donated By
Amie Schindler - Independent Consultant
Proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc. and the mission of creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night of NBA basketball with three lower-level seats to watch the Indiana Pacers take on the Los Angeles Clippers INCLUDES parking pass
Game Details:
📅 March 27, 2026
📍 Section 115 – Row 11A – Seats 1–3
♿ Accessible Seating
Bring friends or family and experience the energy of an NBA game live.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Host a Beautiful Dinner for Friends or Family
Enjoy a delicious private catered dinner for up to 10 guests provided by Divinity Fine Catering.
This experience includes:
• A custom menu created for your event
• Dinner delivered and prepared for 10 guests
• Perfect for hosting a dinner party, celebration, or special gathering
Let the experts at Divinity Fine Catering handle the food while you enjoy time with friends and family.
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Relaxing Lake Getaway at Table Rock Lake
Enjoy a two-night stay in a beautiful lake house at scenic Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Sleeps UP TO 12 people.
Perfect for a family getaway or weekend with friends!
This stay includes:
• 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Lake House
• Located ½ mile from the marina
• Just 2.9 miles from Silver Dollar City
• Spacious accommodations ideal for families or groups
• Date scheduled mutually with the owner
Spend your days enjoying the lake, exploring Branson attractions, and making unforgettable memories.
Retail Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing three-night stay at a beautiful lakefront cabin on Lake Cumberland, perfect for family getaways, group trips, or a peaceful retreat.
This spacious property features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and accommodations for up to 15 guests, offering plenty of room to gather and unwind. The home includes a large kitchen, open living areas, and outdoor spaces overlooking the water.
Located just minutes from marinas, boating, dining, and shopping in Somerset, this cabin is the perfect base for making unforgettable lake memories.
Whether you're planning a family vacation, friends weekend, or relaxing retreat, this experience offers the ideal mix of comfort, scenery, and fun.
⭐ Property Highlights
• Sleeps up to 15 guests
• 4 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms | 10 beds
• Large kitchen & gathering spaces
• Outdoor deck with lake views
• Close to boating, marinas, restaurants & shopping
• 5-Star Rated on Airbnb
💙 Donated By
Kathryn Morrison
Proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc. and the mission of creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Cheer on the University of Kentucky Wildcats with two tickets to a 2026 Kentucky home football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Enjoy the energy of SEC football and experience the excitement of game day with excellent seats in Section 30, Row 26, Seats 3 & 4.
This is a great opportunity for Wildcat fans, alumni, or anyone who loves college football to enjoy one of Kentucky’s exciting home matchups during the upcoming season.
📍 Seat Location
Section 30
Row 26
Seats 3 & 4
🗓 Eligible Games
Winner must choose the game before the season begins from the following home games:
• Sept 6 – Youngstown State
• Sept 12 – Alabama
• Sept 26 – South Alabama
• Oct 10 – Oklahoma
• Oct 24 – Vanderbilt
• Nov 14 – Florida
Terms & Conditions
• Game must be selected before the season begins
• Tickets valid for one listed home game only
• Subject to donor coordination for ticket transfer
💙 Donated By
Marilyn Sears
Proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc. and our mission of creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and enjoy the ultimate backyard BBQ experience with this Grill Day Bundle.
Packed with grilling tools, barware, and spirits, this bundle has everything you need for a great cookout with friends and family.
Whether you're grilling burgers, smoking meats, or relaxing with a drink by the grill, this set is perfect for the backyard grill master.
Smokin’ Flare Shift D Grill Tool Set
Grill Pan
BBQ Tools
Jack Daniel’s Grill Set with Glass
Southern Comfort Bottle
Absolut Tumbler
(2) Moscow Mule Cups
BBQ Recipe Book
High Noon Hat
BBQ Gloves
Quesadilla Basket
Cedar Planks
Value
$200
Starting bid
Bourbon lovers — this one is special.
This rare collection features four bottles of classic Kentucky whiskey that are no longer available for retail purchase, making it a unique find for collectors and bourbon enthusiasts alike.
Included in this bundle:
• 2 Bottles – Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
• 1 Bottle – Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
• 1 Bottle – Early Times Old Style Kentucky Whiskey
• 2 Crystal Whiskey Glasses
Whether you're a seasoned bourbon collector, a Kentucky whiskey lover, or someone who simply appreciates a great pour, this bundle offers both heritage and rarity.
Display them, save them, or open them with friends for a special celebration — but once they're gone, they're gone.
Raise a glass and take home a piece of bourbon history.
Value: $200-$300
Starting bid
Show your sparkle and your patriotic pride with this exclusive Touchstone Crystal USA Collection set.
This stunning Swarovski crystal collection features red, silver, and blue brilliance designed to make a statement for holidays, special events, or everyday sparkle.
Elegant and eye-catching, each piece shines beautifully on its own or layered together for a bold look.
Included in this set:
• Chanelle Necklace – $115
• USA Dog Tag Necklace – $79
• Ice Bracelet – $115
• Mini Ice Bracelet – $105
Whether you're celebrating the 4th of July, honoring a veteran, or simply love timeless sparkle, this beautiful set is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.
💎 Value: $414
Starting bid
Featuring a variety of dolls that represent different abilities and experiences, this special basket highlights Barbie’s commitment to showing that every person is beautiful, capable, and valued.
This collection includes 10 unique Barbie dolls, including dolls that represent individuals with disabilities such as an amputee with a prosthetic limb.
Included Dolls:
• Barbie #194
• Barbie #187
• Barbie #228
• Barbie #242
• Barbie Amputee with Prosthetic Limb
• Barbie #212
• Barbie #192
• Barbie #245
• Barbie #208
• Barbie #229
This inspiring collection is perfect for young Barbie fans, collectors, educators, or families who value representation and inclusion in play.
Priceless
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers and opportunities for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique and delicious experience with this one-of-a-kind honey and adventure themed bundle.
This basket includes locally produced honey, whiskey, dining experiences, artwork, and the opportunity to visit a working beehive and learn about the fascinating world of beekeeping.
Basket Includes:
• Private Beekeeper / Beehive Visit Experience
• Local honey
• Bottle of whiskey
• Two lunches at Brazeiros
• Mary Miller Cruise experience
• Art prints
• Beekeeping themed items and gift basket presentation
This bundle offers the perfect mix of local experiences, unique gifts, and sweet treats, making it ideal for adventure seekers, food lovers, or anyone curious about the world of honeybees.
Estimated Value: $250
All proceeds support Wigglewow Dog Treats Inc., helping create meaningful careers for adults with special needs through our incredible Epic Chefs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a little sparkle and a delicious night out with this fun bundle! Featuring elegant Touchstone Crystal jewelry paired with gift cards for shopping and dining, this package is perfect for treating yourself or someone special.
Included
• $50 Two Chicks & Company Gift Card
• $50 BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Gift Card
• Touchstone Crystal Green Pavé Stud Earrings
• Touchstone Crystal Green Pavé Ball Necklace
Value
$190
Starting bid
Plan the perfect night out in Louisville with this unforgettable date night package!
Enjoy a scenic cruise for two aboard the Belle of Louisville, followed by delicious dining and sweet treats.
Complete the evening with a beautiful dozen red roses — making this the perfect anniversary, celebration, or romantic night out.
Included
• Leisure Cruise for Two – Belle of Louisville Riverboats
• $100 River House Restaurant & Raw Bar Gift Card
• $50 Heitzman Traditional Bakery & Deli Gift Card
• One Dozen Red Roses – Country Squire Florist
Value
$300
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this elegant Swarovski wine and crystal entertaining set. Featuring a stunning Swarovski crystal carafe and four beautifully crafted stemless wine glasses accented with delicate crystal details, this set is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a special evening at home.
Paired with two bottles of wine, it’s a sophisticated package for any wine lover.
Included
• Swarovski Crystal Carafe
• 4 Swarovski Stemless Wine Glasses
• 2 Bottles of Wine (including Rombauer Chardonnay)
Value
$350
Starting bid
A truly one-of-a-kind collector’s item for bourbon lovers and Wigglewow supporters.
This 1.75L bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon has been specially customized with a Wigglewow commemorative label honoring the mission of Exceptional People Influencing Change.
Perfect for bourbon collectors, Kentucky enthusiasts, or anyone who wants to take home a unique piece of the Epic Impact evening.
Whether displayed on a bar or opened for a special celebration, this bottle represents more than bourbon — it represents purpose, inclusion, and community.
Details
• Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Bourbon
• Large 1.75L Collector Bottle
• Custom Wigglewow commemorative label
• Exclusive Epic Impact auction item
Starting bid
Perfect for craft beer lovers and outdoor adventurers!
This Sierra Nevada themed bundle includes everything you need for your next adventure — whether you’re headed to the lake, camping, tailgating, or just relaxing in the backyard.
Packed with Sierra Nevada gear and accessories, this set makes a great gift for any craft beer fan.
Included
• Sierra Nevada Backpack Cooler
• Sierra Nevada Hat
• Sierra Nevada Towel
• Sierra Nevada Water Bottle
• Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Tumbler
• Sierra Nevada Bottle Opener
• Cycle Dog Waterproof No-Stink Dog Collar
Bring the spirit of the outdoors and great craft beer wherever you go!
Starting bid
Upgrade your style and protect your eyes for your family with this Shady Rays Premium Sunglasses Collection.
This bundle includes three stylish pairs of Shady Rays sunglasses, known for their durability, polarized lenses, and adventure-ready design. Whether you're at the lake, on the golf course, traveling, or enjoying a sunny day outdoors, you'll have the perfect pair for every occasion.
Shady Rays sunglasses are built to last and designed for both performance and everyday style.
Included
• 3 Pairs of Shady Rays Sunglasses
• Protective cases for each pair
• Shady Rays gift box
Perfect for outdoor lovers, travelers, golfers, and anyone who loves stylish sun protection.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable day at Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services with this unique experience for two!
Spend time at the beautiful farm enjoying a delicious BBQ picnic for two, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm where you’ll learn about the incredible work Cope’s Hope does through equine-assisted services.
This special experience offers a relaxing countryside setting, meaningful connection with the horses, and a chance to see firsthand how Cope’s Hope is making an impact in the community.
Perfect for a date day, friends outing, or peaceful afternoon in nature.
Experience Includes
• BBQ Picnic for Two
• Private Farm Tour
• Meet the horses and learn about the mission of Cope’s Hope
Value
$100
Starting bid
Perfect your swing with this 2-hour golf simulator experience at Five Iron Golf – Downtown!
Enjoy cutting-edge golf simulation technology that lets you play famous courses from around the world while hanging out with friends or practicing your game in a fun indoor setting.
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a great night out, this experience is perfect for friends, coworkers, or a fun date night.
📍 Location:
Five Iron Golf – Downtown
836 E Market St.
⛳ Experience Includes
• Two-hour simulator rental
• Access to world-class golf simulation technology
• Fun for golfers of all skill levels
Value
$130
Starting bid
Enjoy a peaceful getaway at the beautiful Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill!
The winning bidder will receive a one-night stay for two at The Inn at Shaker Village, along with breakfast for two at The Trustees’ Table.
Relax, unwind, and experience the charm of Kentucky’s largest restored Shaker community surrounded by stunning countryside and historic buildings.
Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary trip, or relaxing retreat.
Experience Includes
• One-night stay for two at The Inn at Shaker Village
• Breakfast for two at The Trustees’ Table
• Access to the historic village grounds and scenic landscapes
100Value
$300
Starting bid
Calling all dog lovers! Treat your furry best friend (and yourself) with this Ultimate Dog Lover Gift Bundle from The Dog Shop, packed with stylish and practical goodies for pups and their humans.
This thoughtfully curated bundle includes accessories, toys, travel gear, and a $100 Dog Shop gift card, making it perfect for pampering your dog or picking out even more favorites in-store.
Whether you're heading out on adventures, refreshing your pup’s wardrobe, or just adding some fun new toys, this bundle has everything a dog parent needs!
This Package Includes
• $100 Dog Shop Gift Card
• The Foggy Dog Bandana
• Louisville Dog Society Tote Bag
• Springer Travel Bottle
• Woof Bite’n Brush
• Woof Bite’n Brush Refills
• Smoochy Plush Dog Toy
• Plaid Dog Blanket
• The Dog Shop Sticker
• Louisville Dog Society Sticker
Perfect for dog parents, pet lovers, or anyone who enjoys spoiling their four-legged friend.
Value
$250
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? This fun Kentucky Lottery Lucky Basket is packed with excitement and chances to win!
Donated by the Kentucky Lottery, this bundle includes $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets along with exclusive Kentucky Lottery swag and goodies.
It’s the perfect item for anyone who loves the thrill of scratching, winning, and maybe hitting the jackpot!
Whether you keep the tickets for yourself or share the fun with friends and family, this basket brings plenty of excitement.
Package Includes
• $100 in Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets
• Kentucky Lottery branded swag and promotional items
• Fun lottery-themed gift basket
Take a chance… you might walk away with a prize even bigger than the auction win!
Value
$150
Starting bid
Take a moment to slow down and treat yourself with this relaxing self-care package.
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little pampering and a great glass of wine!
Enjoy a soothing massage paired with a bottle of red wine for the ultimate evening of relaxation.
This Package Includes:
• Massage Gift Certificate from Massage by Heather (Heather Vincent, LMT)
• Bottle of Red Wine
A perfect way to relax, recharge, and unwind.
Value
$80
Starting bid
Get ready to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with this fun and festive Kentucky Derby Party Basket!
Perfect for hosting your own Derby watch party, this basket is packed with bourbon, mint julep essentials, Derby-themed accessories, and fun Kentucky swag to help you celebrate in true Bluegrass style.
Whether you're sipping a mint julep, cheering on your favorite horse, or enjoying Kentucky treats with friends, this basket has everything you need for a winning Derby celebration.
This Package Includes
• Decorative Derby door hanger
• Bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon
• Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup
• Two Bourbon Glasses
• Official Derby Glass & Napkins
• Kentucky Map Drink Coaster
• Derby Festival Pass
• Kentucky Bourbon Balls
• Two “Lucky You” Derby Caps
• Bucket with Bottle of Malibu Rum
• Pink Stainless Drink Cup
• Kona Big Wave Cap
• Malibu Rum Miniature
Perfect for Derby fans, bourbon lovers, and anyone who loves a great Kentucky celebration.
Value
$150
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect way to spark creativity and family fun? This Creative Craft & Game Tote is packed with supplies and entertainment for hours of imaginative play!
Inside you'll find a variety of arts, crafts, and activity materials perfect for kids, family craft nights, rainy days, or classroom fun.
As a bonus, the package also includes a 400-in-1 digital handheld game system for even more entertainment.
This bundle is perfect for families, teachers, babysitters, or anyone who loves creative activities and games.
This Package Includes
• Craft and art supplies
• Coloring and activity books
• Paint supplies
• Markers and craft tools
• Elmer’s school glue
• Organizational craft tote
• 400-in-1 digital handheld game system
Everything you need for a fun-filled day of creating and playing!
Value
$75
Starting bid
Get salon-style results at home with this hair styling essentials basket packed with top styling products for volume, hold, and shine!
Whether you love sleek styles, curls, or bold texture, this bundle includes professional-quality products designed to help you create the perfect look for any occasion.
Perfect for teens, beauty lovers, or anyone who enjoys experimenting with hair styling.
This Basket Includes
• Got2B Spiking Wax
• Got2B Defiant Pomade
• DevaCurl Quench N Stretch styling cream
• Sexy Hair Hard Up styling gel
• Got2B Ultra Glued styling gel
• Sexy Hair Not So Hard Up styling gel
All beautifully packaged in a decorative basket — ready for the winning bidder!
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a stylish and fun collection of beauty, tech, and fashion favorites!
This “Diva” basket includes everything needed for a little glam, relaxation, and entertainment.
Perfect for teens, young adults, or anyone who loves a little sparkle and self-care.
This Basket Includes:
• Jen & Co. Clutch Purse
• 4 Chick-fil-A Sandwich Gift Cards
• Game Box Plus handheld game system
• Wireless Earbuds
• Makeup Erasers
• Eyeshadow Palette
• Two Nail Polishes
• DevaCurl Quench N Stretch Styling Cream
Beautifully arranged and ready to enjoy!
Value
$135
Starting bid
Bring fresh flavors and beautiful kitchen pieces together with this Garden Gate inspired kitchen bundle — perfect for anyone who loves cooking, entertaining, or shopping local produce.
This basket blends farm-fresh market charm with kitchen essentials, making it a wonderful addition to any home kitchen.
This Basket Includes
• $50 Garden Gate Gift Card
• Vegetable & Fruit Stand Basket
• Kitchen Towel & Cookie Cutter
• Cookie Mix
• Two Cloth Napkins & Dish Mat
• Wooden Charcuterie Board
• EatNeat 12-Piece Cutting Board & Knife Set
Perfect for hosting, charcuterie nights, baking days, or fresh market runs!
Value
$120
Starting bid
This powerful book bundle features two inspiring works by author Laurie L. Hellmann, a nationally recognized speaker, advocate, and storyteller who shares raw, honest lessons from her life experiences. Also -- BOTH are autographed by Laurie personally.
Laurie is the author of the memoir “Selling Vegetables to Drunks: Lessons I Learned as an Alcoholic’s Daughter” and “Welcome to My Life: A Personal Parenting Journey Through Autism.” Through her writing, Laurie shares deeply personal stories about family, resilience, addiction, and raising a child with autism.
Her words resonate with parents, caregivers, and anyone navigating life’s unexpected challenges with courage and humor.
This Package Includes:
• Selling Vegetables to Drunks – Lessons learned growing up as the daughter of an alcoholic
• Welcome to My Life – A heartfelt parenting journey through autism
These books offer wisdom, encouragement, and powerful life lessons from a mother who has walked the path of raising a child with special needs and openly sharing her family's story.
Value
Priceless
💡 This one actually fits beautifully with the heart of Wigglewow and the Epic Impact event because it reflects the real-life journeys of families raising individuals with special needs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish evening of wine with this chic and practical wine bundle. Perfect for date nights, girls’ nights, or bringing along to your next gathering.
This package features a fashionable leopard print wine carrier along with two delicious wines from Josh Cellars, plus the essential tool to open and enjoy them.
This Package Includes
• Stylish Wine Carrier Tote
• Bottle Opener
• Bottle of Josh Cellars Chardonnay
• Bottle of Josh Legacy Red Blend
A perfect bundle for wine lovers who appreciate both style and great taste.
Value
$50
Starting bid
Create hours of laughter, creativity, and friendly competition with this Family Fun Day basket!
Packed with games, puzzles, and art supplies, this bundle is perfect for family game nights, rainy afternoons, or keeping kids engaged with hands-on fun.
Whether you're solving puzzles, coloring masterpieces, or battling it out over a chessboard, this basket brings everyone together.
This Basket Includes
• Scrabble Boggle Game
• Puzzle
• Sidewalk Chalk
• Crayons, Colored Pencils & Markers
• Paint Set
• Seek & Find Activity Books and Coloring Books
• Chess, Checkers & Backgammon Deluxe Game Set
A wonderful basket for families, grandparents’ houses, classrooms, or anyone who loves unplugged fun.
Value
$110
Starting bid
Bring smiles, laughter, and tail wags straight to your home, office, or event with this adorable experience package from the Kentucky Humane Society!
This one-of-a-kind auction item delivers the ultimate dose of puppy love with a special visit from two shelter puppies ready for snuggles, cuddles, and playtime.
Perfect for boosting office morale, celebrating a special occasion, surprising a loved one, or simply enjoying the cutest hour of your life.
This Package Includes
🐾 One 60-Minute Puppy Visit
Two adoptable Kentucky Humane Society shelter puppies will come for a fun-filled hour of cuddles, snuggles, and playtime.
🐾 Kentucky Humane Society Swag Basket, including:
• KHS merchandise
• Pet toys and goodies
• Cozy blanket
• Fun items for your furry friends
The visit must take place within the Louisville Metro area and must be scheduled in advance.
Starting bid
Give your furry friend the royal treatment with this dog grooming and treat bundle from Jade’s Dog Grooming!
This package helps your pup look and feel their best while enjoying some delicious treats from Wigglewow.
This Package Includes
🐶 Full Grooming Service from Jade’s Dog Grooming
• Bath & Haircut
• Nail Trim
• Ear Cleaning
🐶 Wigglewow Gourmet Dog Treats
A perfect package to keep your pup clean, happy, and tail-wagging!
Value
$100
Starting bid
Add warmth, color, and style to your home with this beautiful designer area rug generously donated by Carpet Specialists.
This 5' x 8' rug features a modern geometric pattern with subtle accents of blue, green, and soft red woven into the design, creating a sophisticated look that pairs beautifully with many décor styles.
The neutral base allows the colors to gently pop while still remaining elegant and versatile for a living room, bedroom, office, or family space.
✨ Details
• Size: 5' x 8'
• Modern geometric pattern
• Subtle accents of blue, green, and soft red
• Soft neutral tones that complement many interiors
• High-quality designer rug
Value: $3,060
Donated by Carpet Specialists
Every bid helps support Wigglewow’s mission of creating careers for adults with special needs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!