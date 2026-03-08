EPIC IMPACT: Silent Auction #51-100

This powerful book bundle features two inspiring works by author Laurie L. Hellmann, a nationally recognized speaker, advocate, and storyteller who shares raw, honest lessons from her life experiences. Also -- BOTH are autographed by Laurie personally.





Laurie is the author of the memoir “Selling Vegetables to Drunks: Lessons I Learned as an Alcoholic’s Daughter” and “Welcome to My Life: A Personal Parenting Journey Through Autism.” Through her writing, Laurie shares deeply personal stories about family, resilience, addiction, and raising a child with autism.





Her words resonate with parents, caregivers, and anyone navigating life’s unexpected challenges with courage and humor.





This Package Includes:

• Selling Vegetables to Drunks – Lessons learned growing up as the daughter of an alcoholic

• Welcome to My Life – A heartfelt parenting journey through autism





These books offer wisdom, encouragement, and powerful life lessons from a mother who has walked the path of raising a child with special needs and openly sharing her family's story.





Value

Priceless





💡 This one actually fits beautifully with the heart of Wigglewow and the Epic Impact event because it reflects the real-life journeys of families raising individuals with special needs.



