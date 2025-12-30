Wigglewow Dog Treats, Inc.

Wigglewow Dog Treats, Inc.

Epic Impact: The Wigglewow Experience

383 Cedar Creek Rd

Louisville, KY 40229, USA

Individual
$125

Your Individual Ticket includes everything you need to experience EPIC Impact — an evening of inclusion, celebration, and meaningful connection.


This ticket includes:

  • Dinner & dessert
  • Bar access
  • Entertainment & program
  • The opportunity to meet our Epic Chefs and experience the Wigglewow mission firsthand

By attending, you are supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs and their families.


Together, we are showing the world what people with special needs CAN do.

Couple Ticket
$200

The Couple Ticket is perfect for attending EPIC Impact together — sharing an evening of inclusion, celebration, and meaningful connection.


This ticket includes:

  • Two dinner tickets
  • Dessert for two
  • Bar access
  • Entertainment & program
  • The opportunity to meet our Epic Chefs and experience the Wigglewow mission firsthand

By attending together, you are supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs and their families.


Together, we are showing the world what people with special needs CAN do.

The Wigglewow Table Experience for 6
$1,500

The Wigglewow Table Experience is a hosted, all-inclusive way to attend EPIC Impact as a group — offering a deeper, more personal connection to the mission.

This experience includes:

  • Six dinner tickets
  • A reserved Wigglewow table
  • An Epic Chef and Parent Ambassador seated at your table
  • Personal storytelling and meaningful connection during dinner

This option is ideal for families, friend groups, or businesses who want to experience the heart of Wigglewow in a very tangible way.


One table. One experience. One meaningful night.

EPIC Impact VIP Experience for 8
$3,500

The EPIC Impact VIP Lounge Experience offers an elevated way to enjoy EPIC Impact while supporting meaningful employment and inclusion for adults with special needs.


This experience includes:

  • Access to a private upstairs VIP lounge with velvet seating
  • Dedicated bar service during cocktail hour
  • Hosted interaction with Epic Chefs and Parent Ambassadors
  • Recognition signage during the event
  • A reserved dinner table for eight downstairs during the program
  • Annual recognition on the Wigglewow website and all Wigglewow social media

This experience is ideal for corporate teams, sponsors, or groups who want to host guests in a unique and memorable way while being part of something truly meaningful.


An elevated experience with purpose at its heart.

EPIC View VIP Experience for 8
$2,500

The EPIC View VIP Experience offers an elevated way to attend EPIC Impact with a panoramic view of the evening — while supporting meaningful employment and inclusion for adults with special needs.


This experience includes:

  • Upstairs VIP access with a view of the entire venue
  • Dedicated bar service during cocktail hour
  • Hosted interaction with Epic Chefs and Parent Ambassadors
  • Recognition signage during the event
  • A reserved dinner table for eight downstairs during the program
  • Annual recognition on the Wigglewow website and all Wigglewow social media

This option is perfect for supporters who want a special experience in a more open VIP setting while staying closely connected to the heart of the event.


An elevated perspective on inclusion and impact.

Founding EPIC Partner
$25,000

The Founding EPIC Partner level is an opportunity to help shape the future of Wigglewow and expand meaningful employment for adults with special needs.

This sponsorship supports:

  • Paid employment and training opportunities
  • Inclusive growth that supports individuals and families
  • Long-term sustainability rooted in dignity and purpose

Recognition Includes:

  • Recognition as a Founding EPIC Partner
  • Premier logo placement across event materials
  • Event banner recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • On-stage recognition during the program
  • EPIC Impact VIP Lounge for 8 guests
  • Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year

This is more than event sponsorship — it’s an investment in inclusion.

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

The Presenting Sponsor plays a leading role in bringing EPIC Impact to life while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities.

This sponsorship helps:

  • Expand paid positions for adults with special needs
  • Strengthen daily support and training
  • Support families navigating adulthood and employment

Recognition Includes:


•      Event named: EPIC Impact: The Wigglewow Experience presented by [Sponsor]

•      Prominent logo placement on event marketing

•      Verbal recognition during the event

•      Event banner recognition

•      EPIC Impact VIP Lounge for 8 guests

•      Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year


A leadership partnership rooted in impact.

Mission Impact Sponsor
$7,500

Mission Impact Sponsors help Wigglewow say “yes” to more adults with special needs who want meaningful work, purpose, and belonging.

This sponsorship supports:

  • Employment opportunities and skill development
  • Inclusive and diverse work environments
  • Confidence-building and independence

Recognition Includes:


•      Logo on event signage and program

•      Verbal recognition during the event

•      Event banner recognition in VIP area

•      EPIC View VIP Experience for 8 guests

•      Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year


Helping opportunity grow through inclusion.

Epic Chef Sponsor
$5,000

Epic Chef Sponsors support the individuals at the very heart of Wigglewow — our Epic Chefs.

This sponsorship helps provide:

  • Paid employment opportunities
  • Training, supervision, and support
  • A safe, inclusive environment where confidence and independence grow

Recognition Includes:


•      Sponsorship of hands-on Epic Chef Management Team

•      Logo placement in program

•      Wigglewow Table Experience for 6 guests

•      Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year


Supporting people, purpose, and possibility.

Epic Impact Bar Sponsor
$4,000

The Bar Sponsor supports the cocktail hour and bar service that welcomes guests and sets the tone for the EPIC Impact experience.


This sponsorship helps create a warm, social atmosphere while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs.


Recognition Includes:

  • Recognition as the Bar Sponsor during the event
  • Logo placement at the bar area
  • Verbal recognition during the program
  • Recognition on Wigglewow’s website
  • Recognition across Wigglewow’s social media

By sponsoring the bar, you help create connection, celebration, and inclusion — from the very first toast of the evening.

Epic Impact Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500

The Photo Booth Sponsor supports the photo booth experience that captures the joy, connection, and celebration of EPIC Impact throughout the evening.

This sponsorship helps create lasting memories for guests while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs.


Recognition Includes:

  • Recognition as the Photo Booth Sponsor
  • Logo placement at the photo booth area
  • Recognition on printed or digital photo experience
  • Recognition on Wigglewow’s website
  • Recognition across Wigglewow’s social media

By sponsoring the photo booth, you help guests take home a piece of the EPIC Impact experience — while supporting inclusion and opportunity.

Epic Impact Community Table Sponsor
$1,250

The Community Table Sponsor supports a shared table experience that brings guests, Epic Chefs, and community members together during EPIC Impact.

This sponsorship helps foster connection, conversation, and inclusion — while supporting meaningful employment and opportunities for adults with special needs.


Recognition Includes:

  • Recognition as a Community Table Sponsor
  • Name or logo placement at the sponsored table
  • Recognition during the program
  • Recognition on Wigglewow’s website
  • Recognition across Wigglewow’s social media

By sponsoring a Community Table, you help create space for connection and belonging at the heart of EPIC Impact.

Friends of Wigglewow Sponsor
$500

Friends of Wigglewow is an accessible way for individuals, families, or small businesses to support EPIC Impact and the mission of Wigglewow.

This sponsorship helps support meaningful employment, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with special needs and their families.

Recognition Includes:

  • Name recognition during the event
  • Recognition in event materials
  • Recognition on Wigglewow’s website
  • Recognition across Wigglewow’s social media

By becoming a Friend of Wigglewow, you are helping create opportunity, confidence, and belonging — one meaningful step at a time.

