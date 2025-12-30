Epic Impact: The Wigglewow Experience

Your Individual Ticket includes everything you need to experience EPIC Impact — an evening of inclusion, celebration, and meaningful connection.





This ticket includes:

Dinner & dessert

Bar access

Entertainment & program

The opportunity to meet our Epic Chefs and experience the Wigglewow mission firsthand

By attending, you are supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs and their families.





Together, we are showing the world what people with special needs CAN do.