Epic Impact: The Wigglewow Experience

Hosted by
About this event
Your Individual Ticket includes everything you need to experience EPIC Impact — an evening of inclusion, celebration, and meaningful connection.
This ticket includes:
By attending, you are supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs and their families.
Together, we are showing the world what people with special needs CAN do.
The Couple Ticket is perfect for attending EPIC Impact together — sharing an evening of inclusion, celebration, and meaningful connection.
This ticket includes:
By attending together, you are supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs and their families.
Together, we are showing the world what people with special needs CAN do.
The Wigglewow Table Experience is a hosted, all-inclusive way to attend EPIC Impact as a group — offering a deeper, more personal connection to the mission.
This experience includes:
This option is ideal for families, friend groups, or businesses who want to experience the heart of Wigglewow in a very tangible way.
One table. One experience. One meaningful night.
The EPIC Impact VIP Lounge Experience offers an elevated way to enjoy EPIC Impact while supporting meaningful employment and inclusion for adults with special needs.
This experience includes:
This experience is ideal for corporate teams, sponsors, or groups who want to host guests in a unique and memorable way while being part of something truly meaningful.
An elevated experience with purpose at its heart.
The EPIC View VIP Experience offers an elevated way to attend EPIC Impact with a panoramic view of the evening — while supporting meaningful employment and inclusion for adults with special needs.
This experience includes:
This option is perfect for supporters who want a special experience in a more open VIP setting while staying closely connected to the heart of the event.
An elevated perspective on inclusion and impact.
The Founding EPIC Partner level is an opportunity to help shape the future of Wigglewow and expand meaningful employment for adults with special needs.
This sponsorship supports:
Recognition Includes:
This is more than event sponsorship — it’s an investment in inclusion.
The Presenting Sponsor plays a leading role in bringing EPIC Impact to life while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities.
This sponsorship helps:
Recognition Includes:
• Event named: EPIC Impact: The Wigglewow Experience presented by [Sponsor]
• Prominent logo placement on event marketing
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Event banner recognition
• EPIC Impact VIP Lounge for 8 guests
• Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year
A leadership partnership rooted in impact.
Mission Impact Sponsors help Wigglewow say “yes” to more adults with special needs who want meaningful work, purpose, and belonging.
This sponsorship supports:
Recognition Includes:
• Logo on event signage and program
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Event banner recognition in VIP area
• EPIC View VIP Experience for 8 guests
• Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year
Helping opportunity grow through inclusion.
Epic Chef Sponsors support the individuals at the very heart of Wigglewow — our Epic Chefs.
This sponsorship helps provide:
Recognition Includes:
• Sponsorship of hands-on Epic Chef Management Team
• Logo placement in program
• Wigglewow Table Experience for 6 guests
• Recognition on Wigglewow’s website & social media throughout the year
Supporting people, purpose, and possibility.
The Bar Sponsor supports the cocktail hour and bar service that welcomes guests and sets the tone for the EPIC Impact experience.
This sponsorship helps create a warm, social atmosphere while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs.
Recognition Includes:
By sponsoring the bar, you help create connection, celebration, and inclusion — from the very first toast of the evening.
The Photo Booth Sponsor supports the photo booth experience that captures the joy, connection, and celebration of EPIC Impact throughout the evening.
This sponsorship helps create lasting memories for guests while supporting meaningful employment and inclusive opportunities for adults with special needs.
Recognition Includes:
By sponsoring the photo booth, you help guests take home a piece of the EPIC Impact experience — while supporting inclusion and opportunity.
The Community Table Sponsor supports a shared table experience that brings guests, Epic Chefs, and community members together during EPIC Impact.
This sponsorship helps foster connection, conversation, and inclusion — while supporting meaningful employment and opportunities for adults with special needs.
Recognition Includes:
By sponsoring a Community Table, you help create space for connection and belonging at the heart of EPIC Impact.
Friends of Wigglewow is an accessible way for individuals, families, or small businesses to support EPIC Impact and the mission of Wigglewow.
This sponsorship helps support meaningful employment, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with special needs and their families.
Recognition Includes:
By becoming a Friend of Wigglewow, you are helping create opportunity, confidence, and belonging — one meaningful step at a time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!