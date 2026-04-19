Epic Motion Dance Studio

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Epic Motion Dance Studio

About this event

Epic Motion Student Showcase – Matinee & Evening Shows (June 27)

1215a N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee, WA 98801, USA

Early Bird – Matinee Show (2:00 PM)
$15
Available until Jun 13

Join us for our daytime Student Showcase featuring a mix of dance and aerial performances including Swing Out!, Aerial Arts, Ballet Flow, and more.

Doors open at 1:00 PM
Show starts at 2:00 PM

This ticket is valid for the Matinee Show only


Please select the correct showtime when purchasing.

Early Bird – Evening Show (18+ | 7:00 PM)
$20
Available until Jun 13

Join us for our 18+ evening showcase featuring a variety of performances including burlesque, chair dance, and more, along with additional dance and aerial acts.

Doors open at 6:00 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM

21+ drinks available

This ticket is valid for the Evening Show only


Please select the correct showtime when purchasing.

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