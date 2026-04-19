Epic Motion Student Showcase – Matinee & Evening Shows (June 27)

About this event
Join us for our daytime Student Showcase featuring a mix of dance and aerial performances including Swing Out!, Aerial Arts, Ballet Flow, and more.
Doors open at 1:00 PM
Show starts at 2:00 PM
This ticket is valid for the Matinee Show only
Please select the correct showtime when purchasing.
Join us for our 18+ evening showcase featuring a variety of performances including burlesque, chair dance, and more, along with additional dance and aerial acts.
Doors open at 6:00 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
21+ drinks available
This ticket is valid for the Evening Show only
Please select the correct showtime when purchasing.
$
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