Epic Pass Raffle to support Veterans Adventure Group

Each entry helps fund the Veterans Adventure Group Operation Shred Collaborative Retreat. This epic skimo expedition on the legendary slopes of Mt. Hood blends endurance, technical skill, and mental grit as we ascend and descend one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic peaks. Along the way, you’ll sharpen your mountain skills, push past limits, and forge unbreakable bonds with your team. Our mission is to redefine adventure travel for the military community.