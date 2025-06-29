EPIC Sponsorship 2025 Game

Recognized on all digital event communications, linked logo on website, recognized on Thank You communication, option to host a sponsor table at a fly-off, logo on workshop & fly-off signage, featured post on social media, featured in our newsletter
Recognized on all digital event communications, linked logo on website, recognized on Thank You communication, option to host a sponsor table at a fly-off, logo on workshop & fly-off signage, featured post on social media, featured in our newsletter
Industry Sponsor
$1,750
Recognized on all digital event communications, linked logo on website, recognized on Thank You communication, option to host a sponsor table at a fly-off, logo on workshop & fly-off signage
Recognized on all digital event communications, linked logo on website, recognized on Thank You communication, option to host a sponsor table at a fly-off, logo on workshop & fly-off signage
Awards Sponsor
$1,000
Recognize our six winning teams (1st-3rd place for our middle school and high school divisions). Each member of each winning team will receive an award and gift card (optionally) presented by your organization’s representative.
Recognize our six winning teams (1st-3rd place for our middle school and high school divisions). Each member of each winning team will receive an award and gift card (optionally) presented by your organization’s representative.
Flight Circle Sponsor
$750
Sponsor a flight circle to help make your organization more visible. One 1.5’x3’ full-color logo banner is placed on the floor in the flight circle for all to see!
Sponsor a flight circle to help make your organization more visible. One 1.5’x3’ full-color logo banner is placed on the floor in the flight circle for all to see!
Photo Booth
$750
Sponsor our photo booth and help our teams celebrate their success! Your logo will be featured as a custom Photo Frame for our EPIC photo backdrop.
Sponsor our photo booth and help our teams celebrate their success! Your logo will be featured as a custom Photo Frame for our EPIC photo backdrop.
Snack Bag Sponsor
$600
Provide individual snack bags for each student. Snack bags contain three assorted snacks and a bottle of water and are placed in a paper bag secured with your organization’s logo sticker. (Max 150 bags)
Provide individual snack bags for each student. Snack bags contain three assorted snacks and a bottle of water and are placed in a paper bag secured with your organization’s logo sticker. (Max 150 bags)
Airplane Repair Station
$600
Help provide a space for our students to repair their airplanes! Two 8.5x11 posters with your logo are placed at the repair station for all to see!
Help provide a space for our students to repair their airplanes! Two 8.5x11 posters with your logo are placed at the repair station for all to see!
Spirit Award Sponsor
$500
Recognize a team for their enthusiasm, inclusiveness and unparalleled teamwork! Each member of the team will receive a Spirit Medal and gift card.
Recognize a team for their enthusiasm, inclusiveness and unparalleled teamwork! Each member of the team will receive a Spirit Medal and gift card.
Safety Sponsor
$500
Help our teams practice flight test safety! Provides a pair of ANSI certified safety glasses for each of our students to promote proper safety practices. (Max 150 pr)
Help our teams practice flight test safety! Provides a pair of ANSI certified safety glasses for each of our students to promote proper safety practices. (Max 150 pr)
Display Board Award
$500
Recognize one team for an exemplary display board that shows everything they learned about airplane design and construction. Each member of the team will receive an award and gift card.
Recognize one team for an exemplary display board that shows everything they learned about airplane design and construction. Each member of the team will receive an award and gift card.