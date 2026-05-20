Ewa Puuloa Outrigger Canoe Club

Hosted by

Ewa Puuloa Outrigger Canoe Club

About this event

EPOCC Golf 2026

91-050 Fort Weaver Rd

Ewa Beach, HI 96706, USA

Individual
$200

Sign up as a single player and be assigned a team.

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Book as a group and get a discounted rate of $175 per player.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

• Primary logo placement on tournament banner, event shirts, registration page, and email promotions

• Speaking opportunity at awards luncheon

• Featured hole sponsorship signage

• Promotional item in golfer swag bags

• Dedicated pre- and post-event social media recognition

• Company banner placement at registration or awards area

• Foursome golf entry included

• Recognition at EPOCC paddling events for one year

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent logo on event signage and tournament materials

• Featured hole sponsorship signage

• Recognition in email and social media promotions

• Swag bag insert

• Verbal recognition during awards

• Twosome golf entry

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on sponsor board at registration and awards

• Hole sponsorship signage

• Website and social media recognition

• Swag bag insert

• One golfer entry

Bronze/Hole Sponsor
$350

• Hole sponsorship signage

• Name or logo on sponsor board

• Website and social media recognition

• Swag bag insert

Add a donation for Ewa Puuloa Outrigger Canoe Club

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