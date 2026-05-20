EPOCC Golf 2026

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About this event
Sign up as a single player and be assigned a team.
Book as a group and get a discounted rate of $175 per player.
• Primary logo placement on tournament banner, event shirts, registration page, and email promotions
• Speaking opportunity at awards luncheon
• Featured hole sponsorship signage
• Promotional item in golfer swag bags
• Dedicated pre- and post-event social media recognition
• Company banner placement at registration or awards area
• Foursome golf entry included
• Recognition at EPOCC paddling events for one year
Prominent logo on event signage and tournament materials
• Featured hole sponsorship signage
• Recognition in email and social media promotions
• Swag bag insert
• Verbal recognition during awards
• Twosome golf entry
Logo on sponsor board at registration and awards
• Hole sponsorship signage
• Website and social media recognition
• Swag bag insert
• One golfer entry
• Hole sponsorship signage
• Name or logo on sponsor board
• Website and social media recognition
• Swag bag insert
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