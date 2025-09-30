Epsilon Alpha Sigma Zeta Chapter Virtual Fundraiser: Blue FridayZ

A stand-up inflatable 10'6" paddle board suitable for all skill levels. High quality materials, has storage space onboard. It deflates and tolls up to a compact size. Includes paddle, pump & accessories.
Indulge in the taste of some of the Treasure Coast's local and chain restaurants: $150 value
Blue Bird Bistro (Fort Pierce)
Amore Italian Restaurant (Port St. Luce)
Sweet Desires Dessert Lounge (Vero Beach)
Bloomin Brands(Carrabbas, Bonefish Grill, Outback, Flemming's)
Happy Garden Cafe (Fort Pierce)
Designer men sunglasses providing style and comfort. Vintage gold trim.
Are your daily runs to coffee shops becoming too expensive? Enjoy the makings of your own espressos, lattes, and coffees with award winning AMZCHEF Espresso Machine. Stainless steel and perfect to fit any counter space.
Enjoy a private dinner by Chef Tamesha Spivey of My Grandmother's Keeper Catering
& Private Chef Services, LLC. Discount applies to catering fee, not to exceed $150. Expires December 31, 2026.
Designer handbag fit for any fashion season. Signature collection design.
Designer tote bag. Olive green and rustic yellow.
Planning a vacation, honeymoon, or do you simply want to get away? Enjoy a 1-night stay at selected, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Fort Pierce.
Would you rather donate and allow others the chance to win the prizes? Support our mission by giving a donation.
