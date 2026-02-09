Epsilon Phi Chapter

Offered by

Epsilon Phi Chapter

About the memberships

Epsilon Phi Chapter's (2026-2027) Memberships Dues Payment Plan Option

Non-Life
$55

No expiration

$440 total. Pay $55 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Life
$39.40

Renews monthly

$315 total. Pay $39.40 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Senior Non-Life
$45.65

Renews monthly

$365 total. Pay $45.65 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Senior Life
$33.15

Renews monthly

$265 total. Pay $33.15 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Platinum 80 Non-Life
$20.65

Renews monthly

$165 total. Pay $20.65 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Platinum 80 Life
$5

Renews monthly

$40 total. Pay $5.00 monthly from March to October (8 months). Membership will be paid in full by October 31st if monthly membership is selected.

Add a donation for Epsilon Phi Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!