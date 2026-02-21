Phi Sigma Kappa Epsilon Triton Alumni Club

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Phi Sigma Kappa Epsilon Triton Alumni Club

About this event

PSK–ET 90th Anniversary Weekend

4400 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, DC 20016, USA

April 17th -- Happy Hour @ Clyde's
Free

When: 5:30- 8:00pm Welcome Happy Hour @ Clyde’s

Where: 5541 Wisconsin Ave Chevy Chase (301) 951-9600

What: Come join the PSK‑ET Alumni Club for one or two cocktails to kick the weekend off right. Appetizers will be provided, and a cash bar will be available for those who are of age.

April 18th -- Founders Day Banquet @ Carmine's
$150

When: 6:00pm-8:30pm

Where: Carmine's DC 425 7th Street NW, Washington DC 20004 (202) 737-7770

What: Join us as we also celebrate our 90th Founders Day—a milestone honoring our brotherhood, our history, and the legacy we continue to build together.

** After Party Will be at Hunter’s and Hound in Chevy Chase

April 19th -- Brunch @ Medium Rare
Free

When: 10am - Noon

Where: 4904 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda MD (301) 215-8379

What: Brunch will be at Brother Bucher’s place. While he won’t be cooking himself, his excellent staff will be taking great care of us as we close out the weekend and say goodbye until next time. Everyone is responsible for their own bill.

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