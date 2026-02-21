PSK–ET 90th Anniversary Weekend

About this event
When: 5:30- 8:00pm Welcome Happy Hour @ Clyde’s
Where: 5541 Wisconsin Ave Chevy Chase (301) 951-9600
What: Come join the PSK‑ET Alumni Club for one or two cocktails to kick the weekend off right. Appetizers will be provided, and a cash bar will be available for those who are of age.
When: 6:00pm-8:30pm
Where: Carmine's DC 425 7th Street NW, Washington DC 20004 (202) 737-7770
What: Join us as we also celebrate our 90th Founders Day—a milestone honoring our brotherhood, our history, and the legacy we continue to build together.
** After Party Will be at Hunter’s and Hound in Chevy Chase
When: 10am - Noon
Where: 4904 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda MD (301) 215-8379
What: Brunch will be at Brother Bucher’s place. While he won’t be cooking himself, his excellent staff will be taking great care of us as we close out the weekend and say goodbye until next time. Everyone is responsible for their own bill.
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