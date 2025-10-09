Epsilon Xi Chapter Of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated

Epsilon Xi Chapter Of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated

50th Anniversary Gala Public Invitation

2200 Harvard St

Sacramento, CA 95815, USA

GALA: Purple and Gold Legacy Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Saturday April 11, 2026 6:00 PM

✨ Guests Will Enjoy ✨

  • 🍽️ Fine Dining – curated menu to honor the occasion
  • 🎶 Music & Dancing – celebrating fellowship and joy
  • 🎟️ Silent Auction – featuring exclusive items to support our chapter’s mission
  • 📖 Souvenir Booklet – commemorating 50 years of service and excellence
  • 🎥 Anniversary Video – highlighting our journey, milestones, and impact
  • 🪑Reserved Seating - Enjoy priority placement for you + guest!




GALA: Purple and Gold Legacy Ticket
$100

Saturday April 11, 2026 6:00 pm

