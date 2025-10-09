50th Anniversary Gala Public Invitation

GALA: Purple and Gold Legacy Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Saturday April 11, 2026 6:00 PM
✨ Guests Will Enjoy ✨
- 🍽️ Fine Dining – curated menu to honor the occasion
- 🎶 Music & Dancing – celebrating fellowship and joy
- 🎟️ Silent Auction – featuring exclusive items to support our chapter’s mission
- 📖 Souvenir Booklet – commemorating 50 years of service and excellence
- 🎥 Anniversary Video – highlighting our journey, milestones, and impact
- 🪑Reserved Seating - Enjoy priority placement for you + guest!
