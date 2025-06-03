Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma

Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma

Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Alumni donor program

Bronze
$15

Renews monthly

Kappa sigma can cooler and sticker pack.
After two months of donating you will receive the incentives for your donation tier.

Silver
$25

Renews monthly

Two tickets to the initiation banquet and other formals.
Kappa sigma can cooler and sticker pack.
Alumni t shirt.
Gold
$50

Renews monthly

Two tickets to the initiation banquet and other formals.
Kappa sigma can cooler and sticker pack.
Alumni t shirt.
KSIG flag.
Diamond
$100

Renews monthly

Two tickets to the initiation banquet and other formals.
Kappa sigma can cooler and sticker pack.
Alumni t shirt.
KSIG flag.
Special donor pin.
Alumni polo.
Emerald
$250

Renews monthly

VIP table to the initiation banquet and other formals.
Kappa sigma can cooler and sticker pack.
Alumni t shirt.
KSIG flag.
Special donor pin.
Alumni polo.

ksig belt buckle
Gold yearly
$600

Valid for one year

Diamond yearly
$1,200

Valid for one year

Emerald yearly
$2,800

Valid for one year

