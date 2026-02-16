EPW March Mayhem @ Wichita Christian School(Live TV Taping - Abundant TV)

🎥Notice of Filming and Photography – National TV Taping🎥

Please be aware that this event is being filmed for national television broadcast. By entering the venue, you consent to be photographed, filmed, and/or otherwise recorded and to the use of your likeness, voice, and image in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide and in perpetuity, for any purpose whatsoever, including commercial and promotional use.

If you do not wish to be recorded or appear on camera, please speak with a member of the event staff before entering the main event space.

We appreciate your cooperation and hope you enjoy the show!

⚠️Event Disclaimer – Lighting & Effects⚠️

Please be advised that this event will feature the use of flashing lights, strobe lighting, and theatrical smoke/fog effects throughout the venue.

These effects may trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy and may also cause discomfort for individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivities to fog or smoke.

By attending this event, you acknowledge these conditions and attend at your own risk. If you have any concerns or medical conditions that may be affected, please take appropriate precautions or consult a medical professional before entering the venue.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to a safe and enjoyable event for all