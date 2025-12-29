Epworth Park Foundation Merchandise

Matted photograph of Epworth Park and the Lake during the Fall.





All proceeds will support the Patrick Wesley Murphy Memorial Scholarship. Patrick passed away at the age of two in 2017. Created by his grandparents and cottage owners, Cindy and Rich Greenlee, this scholarship helps Social Work students at Ohio University Eastern pursue their degrees.





You can make a donation directly at https://givecampus.com/schools/OhioUniversity/login