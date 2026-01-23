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Equal Measure Arts Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Equal Measure Arts Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

34 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101, USA

Holy Donut gift card $25 item
Holy Donut gift card $25 item
Holy Donut gift card $25 item
Holy Donut gift card $25
$20

Starting bid

Maine potato donuts! All from scratch, family owned business. Organic coffee too!

Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25
$20

Starting bid

Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn at Peaks Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!

Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25
$20

Starting bid

Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn at Peaks Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!

Chaval Restaurant $50 item
Chaval Restaurant $50 item
Chaval Restaurant $50
$40

Starting bid

Elegant Spanish and French inspired restaurant in Portland’s West End. Beautiful wine list and seasonal patio seating!

Terlingua gift card $25 item
Terlingua gift card $25 item
Terlingua gift card $25
$20

Starting bid

Authentic BBQ from the smoker! Best brisket you’ve ever had. Great, creative margaritas too! Washington Ave., Portland.

Coffee by Design gift bag $75 item
Coffee by Design gift bag $75 item
Coffee by Design gift bag $75 item
Coffee by Design gift bag $75
$50

Starting bid

Gift bag- mug, fair trade coffee, $25 gift card!

Allure Day Spa $300 item
Allure Day Spa $300 item
Allure Day Spa $300 item
Allure Day Spa $300
$200

Starting bid

Scarborough’s complete day spa for all your beauty needs! Facials, Botox, hair laser, weight management and much more!

Zagon Beauty Holistic Spa and lash salon $50 item
Zagon Beauty Holistic Spa and lash salon $50 item
Zagon Beauty Holistic Spa and lash salon $50
$40

Starting bid

Portland’s spot for gorgeous skin and lashes!

Ellie Begin local pottery and jewelry $50 item
Ellie Begin local pottery and jewelry $50 item
Ellie Begin local pottery and jewelry $50 item
Ellie Begin local pottery and jewelry $50
$40

Starting bid

Gorgeous pottery and one-of-kind jewelry by the talented Ellie Begin!

Adam and Eve sex shop $25 item
Adam and Eve sex shop $25
$20

Starting bid

Spice up your love life with everything you need for intimacy. Located on Fore st. in Portland.

Frida Kahlo $400 item
Frida Kahlo $400 item
Frida Kahlo $400
$200

Starting bid

Original art by Caitlin Thompson. Self-love Is the theme ❤️. 18x24 oil. Gorgeous red frame.

One Love. Original Bob Marley Art $600 item
One Love. Original Bob Marley Art $600 item
One Love. Original Bob Marley Art $600
$600

Starting bid

Amazing work by Garry Pierre of Portland. 18x24’’ oil on canvas.

Guitar lessons by multi-talented Russ Kaback (2 at $75 each) item
Guitar lessons by multi-talented Russ Kaback (2 at $75 each)
$100

Starting bid

The ‘music man!’ …Russ is talented in all areas- and very inspiring! Learn the basics of guitar- two lessons! $150 value. 🎶🎶

Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25 item
Shipyard gift card $25
$20

Starting bid

Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn on Peak’s Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!

One Longfellow Square Membership $125 item
One Longfellow Square Membership $125 item
One Longfellow Square Membership $125 item
One Longfellow Square Membership $125
$75

Starting bid

Portland’s premier listening room ‘Fingerpickin’ membership! Discounts and drinks! And the best music!!

Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95
$75

Starting bid

Handmade cute leather bag, handpoured soy candle with Sandalwood essential oil, handmade organic sea moss soap, handpainted card, the best cookies! Dark chocolate salted oatmeal or low carb dark chocolate chunk.

Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95 item
Leather bag gift bag $95
$75

Starting bid

Handmade cute leather bag, handpoured soy candle with Sandalwood essential oil, handmade organic sea moss soap, handpainted card, the best cookies! Dark chocolate salted oatmeal or low carb dark chocolate chunk.

Handmade necklace and earrings $50 item
Handmade necklace and earrings $50 item
Handmade necklace and earrings $50 item
Handmade necklace and earrings $50
$40

Starting bid

Pretty art glass set. Sterling silver fixtures! Made in Portland with love by Kristen Lape.

Locally handmade necklace $34 item
Locally handmade necklace $34
$25

Starting bid

Made by Kristen Lape. Fluorite and agate stones. Sterling silver clasp.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!