Equal Measure Arts Inc's Silent Auction

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Maine potato donuts! All from scratch, family owned business. Organic coffee too!
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Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn at Peaks Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!
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Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn at Peaks Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!
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Elegant Spanish and French inspired restaurant in Portland’s West End. Beautiful wine list and seasonal patio seating!
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Authentic BBQ from the smoker! Best brisket you’ve ever had. Great, creative margaritas too! Washington Ave., Portland.
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Gift bag- mug, fair trade coffee, $25 gift card!
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Scarborough’s complete day spa for all your beauty needs! Facials, Botox, hair laser, weight management and much more!
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Portland’s spot for gorgeous skin and lashes!
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Gorgeous pottery and one-of-kind jewelry by the talented Ellie Begin!
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Spice up your love life with everything you need for intimacy. Located on Fore st. in Portland.
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Original art by Caitlin Thompson. Self-love Is the theme ❤️. 18x24 oil. Gorgeous red frame.
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Amazing work by Garry Pierre of Portland. 18x24’’ oil on canvas.
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The ‘music man!’ …Russ is talented in all areas- and very inspiring! Learn the basics of guitar- two lessons! $150 value. 🎶🎶
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Use at Shipyard, Sea Dog, Inn on Peak’s Island or Federal Jack’s! Maine’s famous beer and delicious food!
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Portland’s premier listening room ‘Fingerpickin’ membership! Discounts and drinks! And the best music!!
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Handmade cute leather bag, handpoured soy candle with Sandalwood essential oil, handmade organic sea moss soap, handpainted card, the best cookies! Dark chocolate salted oatmeal or low carb dark chocolate chunk.
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Handmade cute leather bag, handpoured soy candle with Sandalwood essential oil, handmade organic sea moss soap, handpainted card, the best cookies! Dark chocolate salted oatmeal or low carb dark chocolate chunk.
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Pretty art glass set. Sterling silver fixtures! Made in Portland with love by Kristen Lape.
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Made by Kristen Lape. Fluorite and agate stones. Sterling silver clasp.
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