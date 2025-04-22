Equality Maricopa Memberships

Offered by
Your $10 monthly donation supports LGBTQIA+ students in Maricopa County by helping cover basic needs and tuition, allowing them to focus on their education.
Your $25 monthly or $300 annual donation provides essential support for one LGBTQIA+ student for half a semester, removing financial barriers so they can thrive in college and beyond. Your consistent gift ensures they can focus on their future, not just their finances.
A $50 monthly or $600 annual donation fully supports one LGBTQIA+ student's basic needs for an entire semester—covering essentials like rent, food, and insurance. This vital support removes barriers so they can focus on their education and succeed.
A $100 monthly or $1,200 annual donation covers one LGBTQIA+ student’s tuition for a full semester at any Maricopa College—removing financial barriers so they can focus on their education and reach their potential.
A $200 monthly or $2,400 annual donation covers a full year of tuition for one LGBTQIA+ student at any Maricopa College. Your support eliminates major financial barriers, empowering them to focus fully on their education and thrive.
