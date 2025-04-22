Equality Maricopa Memberships

Equality Maricopa

Community Member
Free

No expiration

Stay informed about events, volunteer opportunities, advocacy, and more by selecting this option. For one-time donations, see the box at the bottom.

$10 Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Your $10 monthly donation supports LGBTQIA+ students in Maricopa County by helping cover basic needs and tuition, allowing them to focus on their education.

$25 Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Your $25 monthly or $300 annual donation provides essential support for one LGBTQIA+ student for half a semester, removing financial barriers so they can thrive in college and beyond. Your consistent gift ensures they can focus on their future, not just their finances.

$50 Membership
$50

Renews monthly

A $50 monthly or $600 annual donation fully supports one LGBTQIA+ student's basic needs for an entire semester—covering essentials like rent, food, and insurance. This vital support removes barriers so they can focus on their education and succeed.

$100 Membership
$100

Renews monthly

A $100 monthly or $1,200 annual donation covers one LGBTQIA+ student’s tuition for a full semester at any Maricopa College—removing financial barriers so they can focus on their education and reach their potential.

Sponsor A Student
$200

Renews monthly

A $200 monthly or $2,400 annual donation covers a full year of tuition for one LGBTQIA+ student at any Maricopa College. Your support eliminates major financial barriers, empowering them to focus fully on their education and thrive.

Add a donation for Equality Maricopa

$

